Who is Cardi B, the rapper who challenges male colleagues. And it wins

The rap thing for men? It may be so, but a new female phenomenon is shaking him from the ground up. Her name Cardi B and the first solo rapper to have brought two songs to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, the main US music chart. A genre born in the New York slums in the 70s, rap in the last fifty years has seen the emergence of practically only men. These sung rhymes accompanied by pressing beats address topics such as gang violence, group sex, clashes with the police. Themes from macho, in short, which until now have kept the other part of the sky away. Something for is changing.

Cardi B at only 26 can already count on a historical record, even if in reality there is not much competition. Just one more femcee, as female rappers are called, had hit the top spot on Billboard solo: Lauryn Hill. Back in 1998, the lady of black music finally broke an all-male habit withDoo Wop (That Thing), a piece that underneath the light-hearted melody hid a text dedicated to gender equality. At the time it was thought that male dominance in rap had been broken, but it wasn’t. We have to wait another twenty years to get to the success of Cardi B. Apart from collaborations, only five other colleagues can boast a song among the hundred best singles on Billboard, namely Foxy Brown, Eve, Nicki Minaj and the only non-African American in the group, Pink.





In short, Cardi B with his double first place brought new hope in rap and part of the merit of its history so peculiar. Daughter of Caribbean immigrants, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, as she appears in the registry office, was born in that Bronx that has never been redeveloped enough, she frequents local gangs and works as a stripper as her first job. A movie story, which seems to offer few twists, but Cardi B knows her way around. Thanks to her innate sympathy, the ability to never take herself seriously and her irrepressible physique, the girl conquers Instagram, where she appears without filters, often in poses. She talks about everything and is not afraid of looking disheveled or without make-up. In a short time he became a web celebrity and in 2015 he switched to Love & Hip-Hop: New York, a US reality show that blends (fake) real life, music and the worst trash. here that the phenomenon explodes. Even in the midst of tutelary deities like Ray J, Juelz Santana, Jim Jones and Remy Ma, the girl is not intimidated. The same weapons that had made it fly on social media are poured in front of the camera and the public is in raptures. In 2017 the rapper leaves the program and releases her first single with a major, Bodak Yellow. It immediately goes to the first place on Billboard, gets platinum records all over the world and a few days ago comes the double withI Like It. Loading... Advertisements