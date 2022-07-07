Who is Carolina Corcho, Petro’s Minister of Health?

Carolina Corcho (Credit: Medical College of Cundinamarca and Bogotá)

(CNN Spanish) — The doctor, psychiatrist and political scientist Carolina Corcho will be the next Minister of Health of Colombia. She was appointed by Gustavo Petro to be in charge of a key portfolio, especially since the coronavirus pandemic. Her appointment has sparked controversy due to Cork’s positions regarding the health system in the country, the end of the EPS and her statements about the conditions of medical professionals during the pandemic and the dissemination of false data in her complaints.

Carolina Corcho was born in Medellín, Antioquia, studied Medicine at the National University of Colombia and works as a “researcher in Public Health and social issues,” according to her Twitter account.

Corcho is vice president of the Colombian Medical Federation. She was a consultant for the Pan American Health Organization and an evaluator for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, director of Social Participation and Citizen Services of the Bogotá Secretariat of Health, and undersecretary in charge of Territorial Management in Health, also of Bogotá during the mayoralty of Gustavo Petro, whom he supported in his 2018 and 2022 presidential campaigns.

He promoted Law 1751 of 2015, which regulates the right to health and guarantees it as a fundamental right, in whose elaboration process he criticized the then President Juan Manuel Santos and the then Minister of Health, Alexander Gaviria. It also promoted Law 1917 of 2018, which established the National System of Medical Residencies that ensures an income for doctors in the process of specialization.

The criticism and controversies of Carolina Corcho

From the Colombian Medical Federation, Corcho made complaints about the conditions of the health personnel during the government of Iván Duque and criticized the role of the Health Promotion Entities, EPS (which are in charge of affiliation and collection of health contributions), during the pandemic.

“No more EPS!” he tweeted. March 18th and has singled out the directors of those entities as “ideologues of neoliberalism“. Corcho argues that without the EPS, citizens can continue to be attended by the IPS, the Institutions that Provide Health Services, the clinics and hospitals that attend to the patients. Cork says that the EPS are only intermediaries of “state silver” and criticizes Law 100 of 1993, the regulations that regulated the current health system in Colombia, pointing out that it structures it as a “business“.

Juan Gonzalo López Casas, member of the board of directors of the Colombian Association of Comprehensive Medicine Companies (Acemi, which brings together the 10 most important EPS in the country) and president of the EPS Salud Total, said in an interview with Blu Radio that the EPS they are “a complex articulated network”, and not of intermediaries.

Acemi sent a letter to Corcho proposing a work meeting and expressing the achievements of the EPS for the health system.

Carolina Corcho proposes that the health system in the aspects handled by the EPS be managed by the State, the mayors and governors.

That proposal has been criticized by figures such as former Health Minister Jaime Arias, who says it can be harmful to patients.

He also criticized Duque’s Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz, for handling the pandemic with the EPS: “Mr. Minister @Fruizgomez, respectfully, the perverse incentives for the use of the Covid19 ICUs have been generated by you, through a decree that creates a special basket for your payment, you gave in to the lobby of the EPS to privilege those payments with a separate fund”, he tweeted in 2020.

In this context, he supported the national strike in 2021.

During the pandemic, Carolina Corcho gave statements that have been classified as false or misleading by fact checkers. In June 2021 he said: “The costs that we Colombians pay, due to the government decision to intervene in the US elections in favor of one side. Facing the electoral processes of other countries, a government must behave as head of state , in respect of sovereignty. Biden responded to us.” That statement was denied by Colombiacheck, which explained that “Corcho does not know the criteria for making up the list of beneficiary countries of the donation to which he refers.”

His claims were also called questionable in an interview with France 24 in May 2021 in which he used imprecise figures on preventable deaths between 1998 and 2011.

On February 24, 2021, he said that Colombia would “perhaps vaccinate 70% of the population” at the rate of vaccination in the country by 2023, but that has already been exceeded.