Who is Cazzu, the Argentine singer with whom Christian Nodal could replace Belinda

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 35 1 minute read

Mexican country singer Christian Nodal 23 years old was seen with the Argentine rapper Cazzu in Guatemala, which indicates that the interpreter of “Ya no somos ni seremos” left behind his love story with Belinda and is giving his heart a new opportunity.

Nodal was shown holding hands and very caramelized with Cazzu at the airport in Guatemala but as if that were not enough, the recent couple was happy enjoying an outing and having an ice cream in Antigua, a city in southern Guatemala and did not dodge the cameras.

