Who is Cazzu, the Argentine singer with whom Christian Nodal could replace Belinda

Mexican country singer Christian Nodal 23 years old was seen with the Argentine rapper Cazzu in Guatemala, which indicates that the interpreter of “Ya no somos ni seremos” left behind his love story with Belinda and is giving his heart a new opportunity.

Nodal was shown holding hands and very caramelized with Cazzu at the airport in Guatemala but as if that were not enough, the recent couple was happy enjoying an outing and having an ice cream in Antigua, a city in southern Guatemala and did not dodge the cameras.

Cazzu I had already been to a show Nodal in Mexico and he, in addition to inviting her to go on stage, publicly thanked her for her presence through her Instagram stories before her more than nine million followers from all latitudes who do not lose track of her.

Nodal and Cazzu at the Guatemala airport. Source: instagram @_urban_music_official_

Cazzu is an Argentine rapper, her full name is Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli, she is 28 years old and her family is made up of musicians. She left her native country to go on an international tour and achieve fame in all corners of the world and apparently hers in love Nodal He is accompanying her in it.

Cazzu. Source: instagram @cazzu

The next presentation of Cazzu It will be at Flow Fest in Mexico City. The girlfriend of Christian Nodal studied cinema and wanted to be a multimedia designer. But then she decided to follow her passion and with her own money she recorded her first album in 2017 called ‘El Mixtape Maldade $’. She today accumulates millions of views on YouTube and is one of the most listened to artists.