Who is César Rivera of the beach soccer team?

Cesar Rivera had one Beach Soccer Cup dreamlike. He not only managed to wear the national team jersey for the first time The Saviorbut also won the competition and on top of that he was named as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament (MVP).

The young defender is only 19 years old, and was the author of four goals in the entire championship, including one of the most important goals of the national team.

The six of the Blue was in charge of sealing the triumph of the Cuscatleco team, perfectly executing a penalty marked a few minutes before the end of the match.

“I feel happy because this is not done by just anyone, because that is why we have been working. Personally, I am happy and happy and thanks to the Salvadoran people for always supporting us,” said the young soccer player.

Talent is in his blood, and his uncle is the figure of the national team, Frank Velásquez, who says he is very proud of him for what he showed in his first call with the national squad.

“Thank God my nephew César Rivera was one of the best, he comes from my beloved beach, Barra de Santiago, he has left the league (national beach soccer) and that is why I always said that having a league was good because talents come out like him and Emerson Cerna, and today they have an opportunity and that makes El Salvador grab talent in these games”, commented Frank.

“Those who made their debut (Rivera and Cerna) did it in the best possible way, let’s remember that we only had 10 players, just like the other teams, which is reduced in terms of substitutions, they responded in every game,” said the coach of the national team, Rudis Gallo.

The young defender currently plays for the Barra de Santiago team in the Beach Soccer League.