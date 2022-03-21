KNOWN for her close work with Rob Dyrdek, Chanel West Coast is a television personality and singer.

In February 2022, Chanel confirmed her relationship with model Dom Fenison.

Who is Chanel West Coast’s boyfriend, Dom Fenison?

Signed to DT Model Management, Dom Fenison is based in Los Angeles.

With over 67,700 followers on Instagram, Dom has appeared in a multitude of campaigns for popular brands including Givenchy and Nike.

Dom was reportedly discovered while bartending in college and later appeared in the music video for Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso’s song Let Me Go.

In a 2017 interview with Just Jared, the multiple-cover star revealed that he’s “the biggest Game of Thrones fan” and once started his own skincare company.

When did Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison get together?

“We’ve known each other for about five years, but we rekindled our relationship because I was in her new music video for ‘Vinyl,'” Dom Fenison said of Chanel West Coast in February 2022, according to In Touch Weekly.

According to the couple, they have been officially dating for a few months.

On March 20, Chanel and Dom shared photos on their respective Instagram accounts.

“Cabo con mi amor 🤍,” Chanel captioned her set of images of the two hugging and kissing.

Sharing the same images along with a video of Chanel’s dance, Dom wrote: “Had a blast at Omnia.”

Omnia is a day club in Mexico that has swimming pools, beach views, DJ, VIP areas and private bungalows.

Who is Chanel West Coast?

Born on September 1, 1988, Chanel West Coast, whose real name is Chelsea Dudley, grew up between Hollywood and New York City.

After meeting Rob Dyrdek in 2008, Chanel was offered a job as his receptionist during her time on the MTV reality series Fantasy Factory.

He then joined the cast of Ridiculousness, in which he has appeared for over 11 years.

Chanel has also starred in shows like The Hard Times of RJ Berger, Wild Grinders, and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

The entertainer released her first mixtape, Now You Know, in 2013.

Two years later, he released his second mixtape titled Waves. On October 22, 2020, Chanel released her debut studio album, America’s Sweetheart.