Who is Charlize Theron’s new boyfriend: he is the ex of another Hollywood celebrity and has complaints about…

There is not much doubt that Charlize Theron She is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. Her extensive production history proves it and makes it clear that she is among the favorites of any director. In addition, it is worth saying that she is the owner of a beauty that makes her unique.

The African, however, always set out to try to keep her private life away from the lenses of the paparazzi, and she succeeded quite well. From her sentimental side, few public couples are known about her.

Although it is known that he had a year-long affair with Keanu Reeveswhom he met during the filming of Sweet November, the most famous relationship in Charlize Theron went with Sean Penn, with whom he spent two years and whom he repeatedly recognized as the “love of his life”.

For some time, it has been said in the corridors of the Hollywood scene that the actress would be living an affair with the ex of another well-known actress, Halle Berry.

Rumors began to circulate in 2017, despite the fact that Charlize Theron She claimed that she was 100 percent focused on her two adopted children and her work. The star was associated with Gabriel Aubri but everything came to nothing.

Now, those rumors have been revived. It was Us Weekly who brought to light the information that ensures that the blonde and the ex-husband of Berry they are in constant contact. But what does the man in question do?

Gabriel Aubri He is 45 years old, he is a French-Canadian model, and his recognition is due one hundred percent to his ex-wife. He has a 14-year-old daughter with the actress, and the truth is that their marriage ended in the worst way, with allegations of abuse, incest and racism.

A source close to Charlize Already Gabriel He assured the aforementioned medium: “Theron Y aubry They have a very casual relationship and enjoy each other.”

Although the man was also linked a few months ago with Jennifer Aniston, that was forgotten. With the Mad Max actress they have something very important in common: her children attend the same school.