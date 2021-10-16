Who is Chris Hemsworth: biography, career and filmography of the Thor actor

Chris Hemsworth represents one of the best known faces in contemporary cinema, especially if we refer to Marvel products that often see him as the protagonist. The Australian actor, who made history for his roles in various film products, has certainly become famous thanks to the association with the Marvel superhero, at times painted in a continually ironic and biting way. In fact, the objective of the discussion of Fr.Thor character it has always been to go beyond the impetuousness of the god of Norse mythology, characterizing the character through ironic notes that have led him to a certain type of humanization. Also for this reason Chris Hemsworth has become loved by countless fans and not only that, he has become more than simply famous for his roles. It is worth highlighting everything there is to know about the Australian actor, about the Australian’s biography, career and filmography.

Chris Hemsworth biography and career

Born in Melbourne on 11 August 1983, Chris Hemsworth is an Australian actor able to achieve great global notoriety thanks to his interpretation of the god Thor, in the various Marvel products that have seen him protagonist or among the main characters. Together with his brothers, Luke and Liam, Chris Hemsworth represented the real flagship of a family that proved to be perfectly dedicated to the world of the big screen.

After studying at the Heathmont Secondary College, Melbourne, the actor immediately got small roles in film productions, making himself noticed in two episodes of the Geneva Jones TV series, in which he played the role of King Arthur, then starting a path of professional growth that led him to great success. The definitive consecration there was, of course, starting in 2011, when he landed the role of Thor following an intensive training that led him to gain 10 kilos of muscle mass in three months.

Chris Hemsworth’s filmography

In order to emphasize the Chris Hemsworth career, which goes beyond the mere realization and interpretation of the character of Thor, although he has achieved global success with the same, it is important to consider the filmography of the Australian actor. In this way it is possible to grasp not only a trace of his works in the context of a career rich in interpretations, but also a certain versatility of his figure, which led him to play in various cinematographic roles of excellent value, for which – from time to time – he got to receive important nominations that could give him due merit.

Film in which Chris Hemsworth starred: Thor and beyond

One cannot fail to consider the large amount of films Chris Hemsworth has had the opportunity to star in within his career: the Australian actor, although he started in the world of television, has been able to become more and more important on the big screen since 2009, accumulating high level interpretations. These are the following:

Star Trek, by JJ Abrams (2009)

A Perfect Getaway, directed by David Twohy (2009)

Cash Game – Pay or Die (Cash), directed by Stephen Milburn Anderson (2010)

Thor, by Kenneth Branagh (2011)

The Avengers, by Joss Whedon (2012)

Snow White & the Huntsman, by Rupert Sanders (2012)

The Cabin in the Woods, directed by Drew Goddard (2012)

Red Dawn – Red Dawn, directed by Dan Bradley (2012)

Into Darkness – Star Trek (Star Trek Into Darkness), directed by JJ Abrams (2013) – cameo (voice)

Rush, by Ron Howard (2013)

Thor: The Dark World, directed by Alan Taylor (2013)

Blackhat, by Michael Mann (2015)

Avengers: Age of Ultron, by Joss Whedon (2015)

Vacation, directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan M. Goldstein (2015)

Heart of the Sea – The Origins of Moby Dick (In the Heart of the Sea), directed by Ron Howard (2015)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War, directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (2016)

Ghostbusters, by Paul Feig (2016)

Doctor Strange, directed by Scott Derrickson (2016) – uncredited cameo

Thor: Ragnarok, by Taika Waititi (2017)

12 Soldiers (12 Strong), directed by Nicolai Fuglsig (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (2018)

7 Strangers in El Royale (Bad Times at the El Royale), directed by Drew Goddard (2018)

Avengers: Endgame, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (2019)

Men in Black: International, directed by F. Gary Gray (2019)

Jay and Silent Bob – Return to Hollywood (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot), directed by Kevin Smith (2019) – cameo

Tyler Rake (Extraction), directed by Sam Hargrave (2020)

Thor: Love and Thunder, by Taika Waititi (2022)

All television roles of the Australian actor

As previously stated, as far as the success by Chris Hemsworth was represented also and above all by his film interpretations, the career of the Australian actor began in 2002 in the world of television, with his role in Geneva Jones. Over the years, however, there have been very few television products that have seen him busy. The following are indicated: