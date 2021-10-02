Who is Chris Pratt? All about the superhero fantasy football winner: age, wife, children, movies, TV series, curiosities, biography

Chris Pratt: age, biography, curiosity

Chris Pratt, at the registry office Christopher Michael Pratt, is born to Virginia (Minnesota) on June 21, 1979 and is an American actor. Pratt has two brothers, Cully and Angie. Son of a supermarket cashier, his father – who died in 2014 in seghe suffered complications from multiple sclerosis – he was a gold miner.

After graduation, he decides to drop out of college to start working. Among his first engagements we find thator a part-time stripper and coupon seller. At 19 he moved to Hawaii, living on the beach like a homeless man. While working as a camyou were in a restaurant, Chris Pratt is noticed by the actress and director Rae Dawn Chong, who chooses him for his horror short film, Cursed Part 3. From here, will begin the acting career of Pratt.

Chris Pratt: movies, tv series

In 2002, Chris Pratt gets the first major role in the TV series Everwood, where he remained until 2006. Subsequently, he joined the cast of the fourth season of The OC interpreting Winchester “Ché” Cook.

His role in comedy dates back to 2008 Wieners – A trip to hell, followed by Wanted – Choose your destiny. In 2009 plays in the comedy Bride Wars – My best enemy, Jennifer’s Body and is chosen for the NBC TV series, Parks and Recreation. Here, there is leftor until 2015.

Among his later roles, we remember those in: The art of winning (for which he lost some weight), Zero Dark Thirty and the cinecomic Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, which consecrates him in the cinema scene, thanks to his interpretation of the character of Peter Quill. Afterwards, Pratt he then got the role of Owen Grady in the movie Jurassic World (sequel to the saga of Jurassic Park), for which he was also reconfirmed in 2018 in Jurassic World – The destroyed kingdom.

The following year he is in the cast of The magnificent 7 and of Passengers, with Jennifer Lawrence. In 2017, Pratt back in again Guardians of the Galaxy – Vol. 2 and then, always in the same role, in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Chris Pratt: wife, children

The actor was married to theactress Anna Faris, met in 2007 on the set of the film Take Me Home. The couple had a son, Jack, born in 2012. Unfortunately, in 2017 the two divorced.

On January 13, 2019, Pratt announced the engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, and in June of the same year they got married. August 10 last, their first daughter was born, Lyla Maria.