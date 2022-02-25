Who is Cillian Murphy, star of ‘Oppenheimer’?

The first image of Cillian Murphy Interpreting J. Robert Oppenheimer caused a stir. It is a close-up in which the look and features of the Irish actor stand out, aided by a black and white that enhances these characteristics. It is not just a good promotional photo about the role that will lead him to play the person responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb. It is also one more step in the ascending ladder of his career, through series like Peaky Blinders and his work in cinema, a field in which Christopher Nolan has influence.

Nolan has been one of the main observers of Murphy’s film career, progressively granting greater relevance to the actor within his productions. A kind of synergy in which both are nourished by the skills and vision of the other. That explains part of the leading role that the protagonist of Peaky Blinders in the director’s next film. Beyond this professional link between the two, Cillian Murphy can be considered one of the most particular actors today.

In times where social media platforms and marketing boost the image of many actors, Cillian Murphy remains low profile. He is not often seen on red carpets that do not involve him, nor at parties or fashion shows. His behavior has to do, to a large extent, with his origin. Although he goes against the current of these contemporary habits, she is still one of the most important acting figures today due to her work with Nolan and, in particular, for his interpretation as Tommy Shelby on Peaky Blinders.

The Cillian Murphy Story

During these pandemic years, Cillian Murphy spent 18 months with his family in Ireland. In a scenario where COVID-19 had not appeared, during part of that time she would have filmed the final season of Peaky Blinders. But no. He had to remain in a context that, beyond isolation and its implications, is not entirely strange to him; It is even valid to suspect that it is one of his favorite places.

During a meeting with the journalist Miranda Collinge, regarding an extensive report for Esquirethe actor explained that during those months he tried “to moderate his wine intake like everyone else”. A touch of Irish humor. He succeeded, to a large extent. To the point of experiencing a contradictory feeling in relation to other people: “I feel bad for saying it, but we had a good lockdown. It was nice to be with the children. There were a few outbursts, but we got along for the most part,” he told Collinge.

Although few contexts can be compared to the magnitude of the pandemic due to the COVID-19, that family atmosphere may have reminded you of part of your childhood. Cillian Murphy was born in Douglas, a city that belongs to Dork, on May 25, 1976. Her parents were two teachers. That family ancestry, according to Susana Ceballos, did not mark his growth too much: he was not brilliant but he was not a problem either. It might be thought that he was a low profile student. In this way, his artistic career could also be defined, with a nuance not less: he has the respect of the television and film industry.

On Guardianthe actor explained that he does not go out much and that he even:

“People feel so disappointed when they meet me, so I’m really happy about it. I’m always happy to chat. What I don’t like is people taking pictures secretly. Someone said it’s like the amateur Stasi. It’s so fucking weird. I’ve been sitting on the subway and people have started filming me. I don’t want to sound like ‘poor fucking celebrities’, that’s not what I’m trying to say. I’m very happy and privileged and all that. But I think that this thing of having cameras everywhere is something that we have to solve (laughs). Or maybe I’m just old.”

His film career began in 1997, with a when, A short film. His first large-scale job may be his stint on film. The girl with the pearl earringthat film starring Scarlett Johansson and Colin Firth, in 2003. Two years later, he would have a significant role in the beginning of one of the most celebrated contemporary adaptations, Dark Knight, along with director Christopher Nolan. Cillian Murphy played the Dr Jonathan Cranewith his alter ego as The Scarecrowon batmanbegins (2003). He would return to that character in the 2008 and 2012 installments.

That was the beginning of an actor-director relationship that continues to this day.

Peaky Blinders and the explosion of his career

A year after his cameo in The Dark Knight RisesCillian Murphy began playing Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. By impact, the most transcendental role in his career. This work is explained from his previous works, within which a regular theatrical career must be included. The actor can move within different registers and his artistic career is an example of this, even including narrations of other contents.

“It is the end of 10 years of my life; a great adventure with many colleagues and people with whom you became very close. Cillian Murohy on Peaky Blinders.

On Peaky Blinders leaves secondary roles to command one of the most powerful dramatic series today. After six seasons, the series begins to close. In television format, these will be the last chapters. The definitive conclusion will take place through a film. For Murphy, in statements given to Guardianthis closure has an important significant:

“It feels like the end of something. It’s weird talking about it. I still don’t get it. Maybe when it’s done I’ll have some perspective. It is the end of 10 years of my life; a big adventure with many colleagues and people with whom you became very close.”

One of those people Murphy is referring to could be Steven Knight, the creator of the series. In relation to the actor, the creative explained: “He is very, very private. As a friend, he is open, he is affable, he is a real laugh. I think if you’re in the spotlight, you have to have two personalities. One is for when you’re being watched, and the other is for when you’re a normal guy, which is what he is.”

Within the specialized portal IMDB, Peaky Blinders It has a rating of 8.8 out of 10. In terms of critics, this season finale can be considered one of the most anticipated series of 2022.

Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan

From their work together on batmanbegins in 2005 to the present, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan coincided in four films. Dark Knight (2008), inception (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and Dunkirk (2017). The biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer will follow. A link that is mixed together with projects with other filmmakers, such as 28 Days Later, in the heart of the sea, A Quiet Place 2. Judging by the actor’s recent comments about Nolan, that relationship is healthy:

“I will always introduce myself to Chris (Nolan), whatever the size of the role. If Chris calls me, I’ll be there. Isn’t it wonderful that filmmakers continue to make challenging and demanding movies within the studio system, shot on film instead of Imax? I think he’s flying the flag. He, Paul Thomas Anderson and Quentin TarantinoThey are fantastic filmmakers who do interesting work on a grand scale.”

“Isn’t it wonderful that filmmakers continue to make challenging and demanding movies within the studio system, shot on film instead of Imax?” Cillian Murphy, on Christopher Nolan.

Five years ago, during the media tour due to the premiere of Dunkirkthe actor commented to The Independent the following, in relation to Christopher Nolan: “He is very grateful, but also very demanding with himself, his cast and his team. He is an incredibly focused person. His vision is clear, strong and reliable. Being a part of that definitely seems like a good place to be.” Delving into his relationship with the director’s films, the actor detailed:

“Chris’s films are often talked about as being large-scale, epic productions. That’s true. But, in my experience, the issues that I tend to remember are related to the intimacy of work. On DunkirkIn particular, we were three or four actors in a small boat on the ocean, along with him, the cameraman, the sound guy. Nothing more. He feels very intimate.”

After different roles in Nolan’s films, Cillian Murphy is already filming the director’s next project in a leading role. Peaky Blinders It will premiere on February 28. It doesn’t seem like a bad time for the actor. Although he may not give much importance to that. It’s just work. Returning home, he will continue to cook, watch movies and listen to music (he had a band years ago) together with his family.





