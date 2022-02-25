Who is Cillian Murphy, star of ‘Oppenheimer’?

James 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 65 Views

The first image of Cillian Murphy Interpreting J. Robert Oppenheimer caused a stir. It is a close-up in which the look and features of the Irish actor stand out, aided by a black and white that enhances these characteristics. It is not just a good promotional photo about the role that will lead him to play the person responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb. It is also one more step in the ascending ladder of his career, through series like Peaky Blinders and his work in cinema, a field in which Christopher Nolan has influence.

Nolan has been one of the main observers of Murphy’s film career, progressively granting greater relevance to the actor within his productions. A kind of synergy in which both are nourished by the skills and vision of the other. That explains part of the leading role that the protagonist of Peaky Blinders in the director’s next film. Beyond this professional link between the two, Cillian Murphy can be considered one of the most particular actors today.

In times where social media platforms and marketing boost the image of many actors, Cillian Murphy remains low profile. He is not often seen on red carpets that do not involve him, nor at parties or fashion shows. His behavior has to do, to a large extent, with his origin. Although he goes against the current of these contemporary habits, she is still one of the most important acting figures today due to her work with Nolan and, in particular, for his interpretation as Tommy Shelby on Peaky Blinders.

The Cillian Murphy Story

During these pandemic years, Cillian Murphy spent 18 months with his family in Ireland. In a scenario where COVID-19 had not appeared, during part of that time she would have filmed the final season of Peaky Blinders. But no. He had to remain in a context that, beyond isolation and its implications, is not entirely strange to him; It is even valid to suspect that it is one of his favorite places.

During a meeting with the journalist Miranda Collinge, regarding an extensive report for Esquirethe actor explained that during those months he tried “to moderate his wine intake like everyone else”. A touch of Irish humor. He succeeded, to a large extent. To the point of experiencing a contradictory feeling in relation to other people: “I feel bad for saying it, but we had a good lockdown. It was nice to be with the children. There were a few outbursts, but we got along for the most part,” he told Collinge.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Mark Wahlberg almost fired his agent for not getting the rights to ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

Even though Fifty Shades of Grey it had its fair share of reviews, it was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved