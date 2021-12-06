Who is Claudia Arvati of The Voice Senior, singer and backing vocalist

He accompanied some of the greatest artists of Italian music and dubbed important films: let’s discover the world of Claudia Arvati!

Claudia Arvati it’s a vocalist veteran who, in the course of her career, has had the opportunity to collaborate with many national and international artists, as well as to participate in very important events / television broadcasts. One of the most recognized qualities is to be found in ductility, having also lent itself in the cabin of dubbing for Disney titles, as well as film and fiction soundtracks. A great background, renewed from time to time with the enthusiasm of an excellent artist, particularly appreciated among professionals. Let’s move on to find out who he is, taking both career and private individuals as a reference.

Claudia Arvati: biography and career

The November 14, 1960, under the sign of Scorpio, in Mantua, although it grows in the small town of Gazoldo degli Ippoliti. At the age of 8 he began attending music school, where he took guitar, bass and singing lessons. He soon began touring Italy by participating in various competitions, at the most disparate evenings with groups of all kinds, from smooth to light music. The big leap was made at 17, when he moved to Rome to enter, as a guitarist, in a group of only women specializing in “cover”.

So, it is Wess’s brother (famous for his songs alongside Dori Ghezzi) to report her for a group that will allow her to turn: the Pandemonium. At the audition at the RCA they take her immediately, as guitarist and singer of the group.

Photo source: https://www.instagram.com/claudiaarvati/

From there he manages to get a lot of satisfactions, mainly from chorister of artists of the caliber of Donatella Rettore, Gigi D’Alessio, Fiorella Mannoia, Andrea Bocelli, Claudio Baglioni, Renato Zero, Gianni Morandi and many others. For two years, once he passed the classic audition, thanks to Gianni Boncompagni he made his TV debut with Ready who plays with Enrica Bonaccorti, later continuing the activity in TV programs such as Furore, Fantastic, Carramba, Double Step, The Bullfight And Friends by Maria De Filippi. A remarkable baggage, made even more special by the five holdings to the Sanremo Festival and four Fantastic.

In addition, he teaches at the Scipasagi and directs the Roman Academy Choir, called in numerous theatrical, television and film productions (such as The Lion King 3, Shrek 2, The Phantom of the Opera, The Muppets, Pirates of the Caribbean – At World’s End) and record companies. Fresh from a delicate period, due to an illness, he presents himself to The Voice Senior 2: at the Blind Auditions door While everything flows of Negramaro and runs all four coaches. Enter the D’Alessio team.

Claudia Arvati: private life

There is little information on the private sector. We know she is mother of a son, but not if she is currently in a relationship. He lives in Rome and to keep in touch with fans, she keeps a profile on Instagram. Heritage is unknown.

7 curiosities about Claudia Arvati

– From professor followed Stefania Sandrelli, Anna Galiena, Paola Quattrini, Antonella Elia and, among the most recent, Enrico Boccadoro.

– Of the music says: “Mi saved my life, keep saving it every day. I can’t even imagine being anything other than a Musician. It elevates me, makes me special, makes me laugh, cry. It makes me better“.

– He has a special relationship with sister, Rita.

– Lo show what most involved her remains the tour with Giorgia.

– Two of his own favorite songs I’m Little Wing by Jimi Hendrix e Think by Aretha Franklin.

– From girl, he felt great happiness in hearing his father sing the songs of Claudio Villa, the first contact with music.

– She voiced Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway in Prince Charming wanted.

All rights reserved © 2021 – DG