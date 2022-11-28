News

Who is Claudia Díaz Guillén, Hugo Chávez's former nurse, who is being tried in the United States.

Claudia Díaz Guillén worked for a decade very close to Hugo Chávez.

She was a member of the Honor Guard, the body responsible for the security of Venezuelan presidents, and part of the team of doctors and nurses who cared for the deceased president, who ended up naming her as National Treasurer, a position in which -according to the Prosecutor’s Office American – she managed to enrich herself through a corrupt money laundering scheme.

For these operations, Díaz Guillén, 49, is being tried this week in a court in Fort Lauderdale, in South Florida, along with her husband, Adrián José Velásquez Figueroa, who was head of the Palace Security Department. presidential office of Miraflores during the Chávez government.

The trial is the culmination of a judicial process that was made public in 2018when the couple was arrested in Madrid, where they lived, due to an extradition request from the Venezuelan authorities who accused them of alleged crimes of money laundering and illicit enrichment.

