Who is Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence’s husband

He is a well-known gallery owner, as well as the husband of Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence. Here’s everything we know about him!

Cooke Maroney he is probably one of the most envied men on the face of the earth. And this not because (or, at least, not only) of the profession she carries out, but also because of the beautiful story with Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence, one of the most requested and desired actresses in the current cinematographic firmament. The feeling is so strong that it pushed the two to forge ahead. So let’s get to know better the partner of the former protagonist dthe Hunger Games, passing from the family of origin to the important professional goals achieved so far.

Cooke Maroney: the biography

Cooke Maroney was born il July 3, 1984, under the sign of Cancer, son of James Maroney and Suki Fredericks. The father, former senior vice president and chief of American Paintings at Christie’s, carries out the business of art dealer. At least until, tired of raising his son in the city, he and his wife decide to move further north to start a farm, looking for a simple lifestyle. They set up an Oliver Hill Farm in Leicester, Vermont, and this is where Cooke grows.

After earning his degree in art history from the New York University, Cooke Maroney pursues the initial paternal footsteps. Work at the Gagosian gallery, before moving on to Gladstone Gallery from New York. In particular, he directs the Gladstone 64, home of theUpper East Side, one of the most upmarket neighborhoods in the Big Apple. He has already had the opportunity to collaborate with the painter Carroll Dunham, the father of the actress Lena, as well as Björk’s ex-boyfriend, the sculptor Matthew Barney.

Cooke Maroney: private life

Lawrece and Maroney would have met through her best friend, Laura Simpson. The relationship took off in June 2018 and, in the following February, the engagement arrived. The couple, particularly attentive to privacy, is married on 19 October 2019 in Rhode Island. As a setting for such a significant event, the choice fell on Belcourt estate in Newport, in a villa designed in 1894 by the famous American architect Richard Morris Hunt. The lovers held a wedding reception for their 150 distinguished guests, including Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, Ashley Olsen, Adele, Kris Jenner, Sienna Miller and Cameron Diaz. Maroney appears totally absent from social networks. At the moment, he just has an Instagram page.

According to insiders, the love nest will be an epic villa in a sought after neighborhood of Beverly Hills, in Los Angeles. Jennifer bought it for $ 8 million in 2014 and it should become their family home. Regarding the assets, estimates indicate that Cooke has accumulated 25 million dollari (data updated to 2021).

Who is Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney’s wife

Jennifer Lawrence was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on August 15, 1990, under the sign of Leo. Awarded the 65th Marcello Mastroianni Prize in Venice for The Burning Plain – The border of loneliness, achieved fame thanks to the characters of Mystica in the saga of X-Men and of Katniss Everdeen in the franchise of Hunger Games. In 2013 she starts the artistic partnership with the director David O. Russell, who directs it On the bright side – Silver Linings Playbook. This performance earned her an Oscar for Best Actress, making her the second youngest to receive the award.

In 2016 he received the fourth nomination for the coveted statuette for the interpretation of Joy Mangano in the biographical Joy, proving to be the first to win four nominations within the age of 25. Absent on social media, it boasts a heritage of 160 million dollars (data updated to 2021).

3 curiosities about Cooke Maroney

– He is not a jealous companion: attended the premiere of his ex Nicholas Hoult. Side note: Darren Aronofsky was there as well.

– He likes to participate in party.

– It has one younger sister, Annabelle.