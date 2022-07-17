Who is Dakota Johnson’s co-star in ‘Persuasion’? – The financial

This weekend it premiered on Netflix the movie persuasionwhich in turn is an adaptation of the latest posthumous novel by Jane Austen.

In her, dakota johnson take the role of Anne Eliota girl from a classist family who lives regretting the fact that they have separated her from her great love, Frederick Wentworthbecause they are from different social classes.

However, this story has certain characteristics that are far from the period novel, since they present a protagonist empowered and with more freedom.

Also, Dakota’s co-star, Cosmo Jarvisis the one who gives life to Frederick Wentworth and has managed, in addition to imbuing him with a little of his personality, to capture the attention of the public.

Who is Cosmo Jarvis?

Harrison Cosmo Krikoryan Jarvisbetter known as Cosmo Jarvis, is an American-born British actor, musician, and filmmaker who is currently he is 32 years old.

In fact his career began in musicbecause in 2009 he released his first album called Humasyouhitch/Sonofabitch. Two years later he published Is the World Strange or Am I Strange?from which comes one of his greatest hits, entitled ‘Gay Pirates’, which even has a video on YouTube.

In 2020 he released his third and last official album -until now-, called Think Biggerwhich collects 20 musical pieces.

On the other hand, his acting career began in 2012 with the film The Naughty Room, where he had the role of Todd Keneddy; He was also part of the cast of Specters: The Common Good.

Although it wasn’t until 2015 when he first auditioned for a role in Lady Macbeth (2016), also from the period, where he gave life to Sebastian, with whom he won critical approval.

He was also part of other productions such as farming (2018), Annihilation (2018), Submarine Mission (2018) and Calm with Horses (2019), to mention a few. He also participated in Peaky Blinders during the fifth season.

Interestingly, the actor with Armenian descent You don’t have any social media profiles, so you can only follow the track through interviews or with the productions in which you get to participate later. And well, on his YouTube channel.