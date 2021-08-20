News

Who is Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande’s new boyfriend

The first rumors about the couple arrived in February. Then, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were seen kissing in a Los Angeles restaurant. Who the boy was, however, what world he came from, was not said. Dalton Gomez, former dancer now employed as real estate agent, he didn’t have a face well-known enough to break into the golden world of gossip. Thus, the gossip about the singer’s new love has subsided. But the truce did not last long.

In March, in the midst of the health emergency, some anonymous sources revealed to the press the existence of a sudden coexistence between the pop star and Dalton Gomez.

The Coronavirus would have pushed the two to an important step, managed so well that it then became definitive. Ariana Grande, that love with the real estate agent made official only yesterday, with a selfie posted on their birthday, he would have decided to buy a new house, bigger and more beautiful, to be used as a nest for the newborn couple.

Thanks to her boyfriend’s experience, she would have bought a huge mansion in the Los Angeles hills, in the neighborhood adjacent to Bird Street. Twenty-five million dollars, he would have had to pay her, if only Dalton Gomez couldn’t get her to close the deal at half what was required. The boy, who also counts Miley Cyrus among his friends, belongs to the Aaron Kirkman Group, a Californian company operating in the luxury property market, specializes in high-profile deals with well-known clients.

Born and raised in Southern California, he would make his way into the business by selling multi-million dollar real estate. And thus winning the opportunity to meet – and then conquer – Ariana Grande, who first showed it in the single Stuck with u, made with Justin Bieber in the months of the pandemic.

READ ALSO

Ariana Grande bought a new house in Los Angeles

READ ALSO

“Stuck with you”: Justin Bieber sings the quarantine with Ariana Grande


