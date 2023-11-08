Who is Danny DeVito’s Broadway star daughter, Lucy? The actor’s daughter with Rhea Perlman, who played Ruth Handler opposite Margot Robbie in Barbie, is performing in I Need That with her dad in NYC.

The 40-year-old looked stylish as she attended the show’s premiere with her famous father in a low-cut black-and-white column gown.

Lucy DeVito, the actress child of Hollywood superstar Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, recently made headlines when it was announced that she would be partnering with her father to star in a Broadway play. i need him in New York. The production runs from now until December 30.

When it comes to the DeVitos, talent clearly runs in the family!

Lucy DeVito is the daughter of Danny DeVito and Rhea Pearlman. Photo: @lucywatoosy/Instagram

So, who is he really?

Meet Celine Dion’s 3 Children, René-Charles Angélil, and Nelson and Eddie

Lucy DeVito is the daughter of actors Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman

Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito and Rhea Perlman at the opening night party of the new Broadway play I Need That on November 2. Photo: WireImage

Danny DeVito (matilda, LA Confidential, batman returns) and Rhea Pearlman ( barbie , sunset park, taxi) whom she married in 1982, their first child was born on 11 March 1983. Lucy has two siblings: Grace, 38, who lives out of the limelight; and Jacob, 36, a producer and director in the entertainment industry, People reports.

She grew up in Los Angeles

Lucy DeVito returned to Hollywood after studying theater at Brown University. Photo: @lucywatoosy/Instagram

Per People, DeVito grew up in Los Angeles. She attended Brown University in Rhode Island where she studied theatre, then returned to Hollywood shortly after graduation.

She is an actress

Lucy DeVito has followed in her parents’ acting footsteps. Photo: @lucywatoosy/Instagram

As seen on his IMDB, DeVito has over 50 acting credits to his name, with his earliest project dating back to 2005. He has worked in many films including Netflix. blond with Ana de Armas and List,

5 Sylvester Stallone Controversies That Aren’t In His New Netflix Doc, Sly

He is very close to his father

Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito at a basketball game in LA in January. Photo: Getty Images

The father and daughter duo share a close bond. In an interview with the Sioux City Journal while promoting his and his father’s adult comedy horror cartoon little demon, Lucy shared: “There was a lot of love and fun in my house growing up. “We based it (the film) on the positive relationship we had and used it as a launching-off point for the kinds of dark, twisted things you think about your parents or who. “Your parents think about you growing up.”

Danny DeVito and his daughter Lucy are currently working together for the second time. Photo: @lucywatoosy/Instagram

They also co-star together in the Broadway play i need him, Danny’s daughter told The New York Times, “It’s a very humanistic, character-based, slice-of-life story.” “The themes talk about loneliness and love, and the difficulties you experience with your family as you age.”