Who is Danny DeVito’s Broadway star daughter, Lucy? The actor’s daughter with Rhea Perlman, who played Ruth Handler opposite Margot Robbie in Barbie, is performing in I Need That with her dad in NYC.

When it comes to the DeVitos, talent clearly runs in the family!
Lucy DeVito, the actress child of Hollywood superstar Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, recently made headlines when it was announced that she would be partnering with her father to star in a Broadway play. i need him in New York. The production runs from now until December 30.
The 40-year-old looked stylish as she attended the show’s premiere with her famous father in a low-cut black-and-white column gown.
So, who is he really?
Lucy DeVito is the daughter of actors Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman
She grew up in Los Angeles
Per People, DeVito grew up in Los Angeles. She attended Brown University in Rhode Island where she studied theatre, then returned to Hollywood shortly after graduation.
She is an actress
As seen on his IMDB, DeVito has over 50 acting credits to his name, with his earliest project dating back to 2005. He has worked in many films including Netflix. blond with Ana de Armas and List,
He is very close to his father
The father and daughter duo share a close bond. In an interview with the Sioux City Journal while promoting his and his father’s adult comedy horror cartoon little demon, Lucy shared: “There was a lot of love and fun in my house growing up. “We based it (the film) on the positive relationship we had and used it as a launching-off point for the kinds of dark, twisted things you think about your parents or who. “Your parents think about you growing up.”
They also co-star together in the Broadway play i need him, Danny’s daughter told The New York Times, “It’s a very humanistic, character-based, slice-of-life story.” “The themes talk about loneliness and love, and the difficulties you experience with your family as you age.”
