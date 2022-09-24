Who is Danny Glicker, the costume designer behind Angelyne?

During the month of September, Universal+ premiered its new series Angelyne, a five-episode miniseries starring Emmy Rossum that portrays the story of the American singer, actress and model who rose to fame in the 1980s, after making an appearance on a series of iconic billboards in the city of Los Angeles, California.

(Peacock/Isabella Vosmikova/Peacock)

The series is based on Gary Baum’s report for The Hollywood Reporter in which the journalist solves the question that many have asked over the years: Who really is Angelyne, the Californian “queen of billboards”? In the 1980s, Angelyne’s name resonated among a large part of Los Angeles society when a series of spectacular advertisements with her image began to appear on its main avenues.

Angelyne shows in each episode all the details of the character, her origins, inspirations and path to fame, while the mystery that surrounds this woman is revealed in one of the most anticipated series of the year.

Recently the series obtained three Emmy nominations in the categories of Best Contemporary Makeup, Best Prosthetic Makeup and Best Costume and in the 74th edition of the awards ceremony that recognizes the best of television. This last category recognizes the work of American costume designer Danny Glicker, who in 2008 was nominated at an Oscar for his design work on the film Milk.

Glicker has been in charge of designing the costumes for films such as Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Mother!

Learn more about the work of this costume designer in the following interview:

Who is Danny Glicker? How would you describe yourself as an artist and costume designer?

“I have always been attracted to stories that touch my soul, I love to keep an open mind and I always try to find projects that I feel deeply connected to because I know that when I am on a project, the only way to keep creative inspiration is feel involved, so I never want to work on anything that I don’t feel like it demands my whole soul. When Angelyne was sent to me, I felt that she was the project for me, that she was talking about everything that is happening right now, talking about social networks, about the need to connect with other people, about the need to receive and express affection, talking through more extravagant ways and, in Angelyne’s case, billboards. So I’m always attracted to projects that require me, as a designer, to take into account each character, that they have a living soul and that the clothes express both what they hope to express to the world, and what is important, I look for complexity and So with every project I always try to find something that I feel like I couldn’t imagine not doing.”

Why did you feel so excited about this figure of Angelyne?

“When this Angelyne script was sent to me, I literally got a script and it just had the word Angelyne on the cover and I thought to myself, -this is going to be very difficult and hard to imagine, so it’s not going to be a yes- Like Angelyne is iconic in Hollywood, inspiring, and as a designer, the things that matter to me is upholding the soul of each character, I’m really finding ways to express their humanity and someone like Angelyne is really the perfect vehicle for that approach, because she’s visually as extreme as can be so exciting, fun, and she’s real, she’s here, I see her all the time. I thought – this is the story I want to tell. I want to tell the story about the history of Los Angeles, about social media, but in a way that is about the soul of social media, not the literary workings of it. – When I read it, I was incredibly impressed by how profoundly beautiful it was, and how respectful of narratives it was. And I realized that this is the best gift for a costume designer.”

(Peacock/Isabella Vosmikova/Peacock)

What was the challenge of developing a full costume design for Angelyne when you have to play a real Angelyne and create a character?

“I would say that creating all of Angelyne’s different real-life costumes was a huge challenge, but it brought me so much happiness every day that I wish every challenge was like this. You know I get challenged with the most colorful fabrics in the world, the brightest Swarovski crystals in the world, then I get challenged with zebra and leopard animal prints and I wonder how many prints I could put someone on before it’s too much and the answer is, of course there is never too much! But what made it really fun was working with Emmy Rossum, because I don’t know if I would have been able to put together over a hundred custom looks in such a short period of time, with someone who wasn’t as open, who was as excited and inspired as Emmy, she was so fearless and so funny, sincere in her approach to the character. I actually had a seat in my office, for her to come out and sit there and make sure that the skirt rail was great, that the dress behaved as it should having all the moves on such a brave, powerful and inspiring actress as Emmy. She made my job a total joy.”

How would you describe the process of making all of Angelyne’s clothes and then being nominated for an Emmy?

“I was working on Ghostbusters, and I was in my office when the script for Angelyne came to me, and the moment I read the word Angelyne, my heart pounded, I thought that this is all I’ve ever been waiting for and I was ready for this one. emotion. When I read it I was incredibly moved by the beautiful script and then I knew I wanted to do it. I met with Lucy, the director, and loved her vision. She said exactly what I needed to hear, that we were doing a series that would honor Angelyne’s life, because it’s such a complex story, but Lucy gave me a lot of confidence. I was really excited. Then I met Emmy and I can only say that it takes a minute to meet her to fall in love with her. I was 100% committed and created a board with everything that would have inspired Angelyne before she was Angelyne. And what I asked myself was: What does Angelyne see when she sees Angelyne? I had the idea to make sure that when we see Angelyne, we see what Angelyne saw in the mirror, which is pink, glamour, glitter, beautiful, exciting and animal prints. I created a timeline to see the evolution of her appearance. I bought fabrics everywhere, because I really wanted to get all those fabrics and shades that I needed.

Then I called Emmy to do “shape adjustments” starting with the very basics, because Emmy was really creating a character that was very different from her, we played with the body and did a lot of research with makeup designers like Vincent Van Dyke. , who did all the prosthetic and body work. Vincent gave me body parts to put on Emmy, and I did it on the mannequins, then we continued with the face and fittings and then creating hundreds of looks to recreate the iconic billboards, magazine covers, records, photos, everything. And suddenly I found myself doing the design for all the characters, Rec, Danny, Wendy, Harold. We get to work at a good pace and then suddenly comes Covid, the lockdown and right in the middle we had a great day of scenes that just got cancelled. I have to say, having this place throughout the shoot, where everything was hot pink, incredibly beautiful, inspiring, and bright, helped me get through lockdown. Emmy and I texted each other and shared a lot of ideas. When we went back to shooting again, it was even more fun, because I really had time to think and figure out exactly what I wanted. For me it was about embracing Angelyne’s vision and her world of glamour, glitter and joy of hers, because that’s what Angelyne is all about.”