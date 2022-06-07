Almost five months have passed since Belinda She is single after ending her relationship with Christian Nodaland since then it has not been known that she is interested in starting a new romance, however, presumably she would already have a new suitor and it is the croatian model Dean Pelic.

This information has emerged after the European heartthrob commented on a photo of the singer with a “B” and a sweet, which would show that he is attracted to her.

Some days ago, Belinda shared a photo on his Instagram, which had a lot of comments, but it was the response of Dean the one that caused surprise and commotion, because the followers mentioned that “they would make a beautiful couple”, in addition to the fact that “it could already be time for her to have a new relationship”.

@deanpelic on Instagram

It is worth mentioning that Beli She has not wanted to talk about the breakup with Christian Nodal, with whom she was even engaged, in addition, she has tried to be focused on her career as a singer and actress, because in recent weeks she has been promoting ‘Welcome to Eden’, a series in which participates.

Who is Dean Pelic, Belinda’s new suitor? | PHOTOS

the alleged new suitor of Belinda it is Dean Pelic, who is 36 years old, and is originally from the Croatian population of Umag. According to his website, at the age of 14 he went to the city of Pazin to study at the Pazin Classical Gymnasium, and later moved to Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. Later, he graduated in Administration, Marketing and Tourism.

Despite this, she unexpectedly ventured into modeling, because although it was not in her goals, it came naturally to her and in a short time she had a lot of work in this area.

“I never intended to be a model, until one day a friend took me to a fashion agency where they fell in love with me. The first thing they asked me was: Where have you been so far? Much, much work can be expected from now on,” Pelic expresses in her website bio.

@deanpelic on Instagram

Dean was very successful as model and he became the most requested, so his image has been seen from magazines to television, so after a few years he had the opportunity to do advertising campaigns in other parts of Europe.

“I couldn’t walk around the city without seeing my poster, turn on the TV without the commercial I recorded, buy a newspaper without the editorial I recorded there. It was really weird to see myself everywhere, although modeling is for me a job like any other… In Croatia, I did absolutely everything that could be done in modeling. It was time for new experiences, for new victories. To get out of the comfort zone”, mentions Pelic.

@deanpelic on Instagram

One of his greatest passions, and which he has been able to exercise, is writing, because, in addition to publishing texts on his website, in 2015 he launched his book “His side of history for you”, which was everything a success and managed to be cataloged a ‘best seller’.

@deanpelic on Instagram

This work is aimed at women, since its content “encourages some new thoughts, awakens some new hopes and presents the world of gentlemen that still exist, once again highlighting some forgotten values”, as described Dean.

@deanpelic on Instagram

Thus, everything indicates that the Croatian model and writer has enough letter of introduction to be able to seduce BelindaHowever, it only remains for the beautiful singer if she wants to leave her bachelorhood and give another celebrity another chance, even if she is on the other side of the world.