Entertainment

Who is Dean Pelic, Belinda’s NEW suitor? | PHOTOS

Photo of James James32 mins ago
0 30 3 minutes read

Almost five months have passed since Belinda She is single after ending her relationship with Christian Nodaland since then it has not been known that she is interested in starting a new romance, however, presumably she would already have a new suitor and it is the croatian model Dean Pelic.

This information has emerged after the European heartthrob commented on a photo of the singer with a “B” and a sweet, which would show that he is attracted to her.

Source link

Photo of James James32 mins ago
0 30 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Sister of Amber Heard breaks the silence on the trial: “I will always be proud of you”

10 mins ago

Bryant Park Kicks Off Summer With Movie Nights in June – NBC New York (47)

11 mins ago

the reasons why there would have been no infidelity on the part of the footballer (and the agreement they would have in their relationship)

21 mins ago

Joey King stars in The Princess: what it’s about, cast, trailer and more

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button