Who is Deborra-Lee Furness, wife of Hugh Jackman? Age, height, children, career, Instagram

Multifaceted actor and man of great charm, Hugh Jackman has always been considered one of the best performers in Hollywood, but also one of the most beautiful. Precisely for this reason, there has always been a great interest in the actor’s private life, and for years rumors about his alleged homosexuality have been running around.

The truth is that Hugh is a very simple and reserved man, and he found a life partner very early on. She is Deborra-Lee Furness, an Australian actress, director and film producer, and even if she is from 13 years older than her husband, their union seems to be proceeding smoothly.

Hugh, despite his huge fame, is a simple person who does not particularly like to talk about their private life, and his wife is just like him. That’s why we have limited information about her.

Biography and career of Hugh Jackman’s wife

Deborra-Lee Furness was born in Sydney In the1955 and immediately wanted to be part of the world of cinema. After studying at the New York Academy of Dramatic Art, in 1988 he made his debut on the big screen, first with Shame and then with A cry in the night together with the great Meryl Streep.

Alongside her career as a film actress, however, Deborra also pursues that of actress in successful tv series, especially in the mother country. We remember it, in fact, in works such asHyde & Seek And Correlli, set on which he met his life partner in 1995. In addition to being an actress, Deborra also tested herself as director and producer, later to become a loving wife and mother of the family.

Some curiosities about Deborra-Lee Furness