Who is Denis Zakaria, the object of Juventus’ desire to strengthen the midfield

His name has landed on the notebooks of several top European clubs in recent months. For the performance, yes, but also for the price and the imminent contract expiration. The race a Denis Zakariaborn in 1996 out of Borussia Mönchengladbachnow sees in the head the Juventuswhich is close to winning one of the most disputed pieces on the European market.

The midfielder will leave the Fohlen at the end of the season, his contract expiring, after not having found an agreement for the extension. At the end of December, Borussia has already announced the farewell of its number 8 and did not close with an early farewell in January against compensation. Not for this, however, has given up on putting it on the field: “It’s the best ‘8’ (intended as a role, ed) we have”said the coach Adi Hütter recently.

WHO IS DENIS ZAKARIA: CAREER AND CHARACTERISTICS

Zakaria’s escalation in the Bundesliga started a little later than expected. Swiss, a native of Geneva, of a Congolese father and a mother from South Sudan, he grew up in Servette, and then showed himself in the Young Boys. Already in his youth there was talk of him as one of the best Swiss midfielders in perspective, so much so that at just 20 he entered the squad for Euro 2016.

A year later, the arrival in Germany for over 10 million euros, numerically as a replacement for Mo Dahoud, who has just moved to Dortmund. In the first two seasons he was in a bit of trouble, like the whole team (two ninth places in a row with Dieter Hecking on the bench), then the arrival of Marco Rose in 2019 it allowed him to turn. He got used to playing both in a two-man and three-man midfield, preferably as a pivot, in a football made of quick transitions.

The Swiss immediately got into the gears, proving to be a modern ‘8’, also able to play as a central defender if necessary, in the most critical situations. Until March 2020, or until the stop for Covid, he was one of the best medians in the league for performance. A knee injury has strongly slowed its rise, preventing it from returning in the 2020/21 season to the levels of the previous year.

In this difficult year for Borussia, which is at 12th place in the Bundesliga and won only one of the last 9 games, with 7 defeats, Zakaria still managed to be one of the few to save himself, also proposing offensive solutions with his insertions up to the edge of the penalty area, important defensive recoveries and snatches who gave rhythm to the attack when necessary.

“Robust”, Max Eberl had called him on the day of his arrival. Head high, good dribble, good passer-by skills and above all a not indifferent athletic impact, combined with a good technical base especially with the right foot, the one with which he feels comfortable. Without great sense of goal: only 11 in his 5 years at Fohlen. It is no coincidence that he was defined by Hütter as a “8 pure”, albeit in a modern way. Comfortable when the pace is high, less comfortable when it is low.

Numbers. According to Raphael Honigstein, signature of ‘The Ahtletic’, for example “Zakaria is a ‘sechs-bomb’ (‘sechs’ is ‘six’ in German, ed)), a defensive midfielder with extraordinary explosiveness.” Similar concept expressed differently.

Even in the national team he has always been a constant, despite the intense competition in the role, between Dzemaili, Xhaka, Behrami and lately Freuler, players who are institutions. 40 appearances, with 3 goals.

The move to Juventus, of course, could represent a boost from this point of view as well. For Zakaria, a further qualitative leap, in a club with obviously different ambitions from those of Gladbach. The sale of him, from the point of view of the German club, would follow the resignation of Max Eberl, the historic sporting director who brought him to Borussia-Park in 2017. He has bet on it, he was right. Like him, he hopes to see Juventus right too. Who sees in him the ideal reinforcement for the midfielder of the Allegri.