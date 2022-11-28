Who is Diego Calva, the Mexican who stars in Babylon with Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt?

The next film from director Damien Chazelle (whiplash, La La Land) will travel back in time to the late 1920s, when Hollywood was transitioning from silent to sound films. There we will meet Manny Torres, a character described as “a young and ambitious actor, born in the United States to Mexican migrant parents” (via The Independent) and which is key to the story. who interprets it is diego balda national talent that after almost ten years of experience, will make Babylon a sumptuous letter of introduction addressed to the global film audience. And that it could take him to the Oscars.

Brad Pitt and Diego Calva in Babylon (2022)

The beginning

Originally from Mexico, Diego Calva studied Film Direction at the CDMX Film Training Center (CCC). However, call it fate or chance, the Mexican’s steps led him in front of the camera and not behind it. After doing the work of gaffer and camera assistant in some discreet projects, Calva chose to venture into histrionics; first, in a couple of short films, until finally his big leap to the big screen came.

In 2015, he premiered I promise you anarchy, a film by acclaimed filmmaker Julio Hernández Cordón and where the new actor (barely in his twenties) assumed the leading role: a passionate skater —named Miguel— who finds himself involved in the shady deals of drug trafficking. The dramatic film received two nominations for the 2016 Ariel Awards and was present at renowned film festivals such as San Sebastián, Locarno and Morelia. At the Havana Film Festival, Calva and his co-star Eduardo Eliseo Martínez won the Best Leading Actor award.

“The first [película] It is always very special and I always thank Julio very much [el director] because somehow it caught me at a time when I already knew that I wanted to study cinema”, the actor told in an interview with The Meme Podcast. “I met him at a festival and he told me: ‘Grab the skateboard and raffle off as an actor’.”

His subsequent films include the comedy colozio (2020) and the feature thriller the beautiful vanquished (2021). In terms of television series, Calva participated in the recluse (2018) from Telemundo, in addition to two Netflix productions: rampant (2020) and crime drama Narcos: Mexico (2021), where he gave life to the drug lord Arturo Beltrán Leyva.

Alberto Guerra and Diego Calva in Narcos: Mexico

The jump to Hollywood

In the first quarter of 2020, Diego Calva saw before him a very tempting and increasingly feasible opportunity: joining the cast of the next film by Oscar winner Damien Chazelle, titled Babylon. By then the Mexican had already sent a couple of recordings to the casting director and was about to take a flight to Los Angeles to audition in person. But the COVID-19 pandemic came and the trip had to be postponed. From there, there were months of remote meetings and script readings, in which he interacted with Chazelle and with Margot Robbie herself.

As Calva commented to G.Q., the chemistry with the celebrated Australian actress was instant. “That’s when Damien realized he wanted me in the cast,” she asserted. In Babylon, Robbie plays an aspiring actress whose partner in adventures is a dreamy actor, of Latino descent, who “always wanted to be a part of something bigger,” we heard him say in the official trailer for the film. This is Manny Torres, the role Calva was after that he set out to play inspired by Al Pacino, on the director’s recommendation (via Variety).

In March 2021, the signing of the Mexican was confirmed, along with Robbie and the veteran Brad Pitt, who in the film personifies a Hollywood megastar, who lives it between parties and existential crises. Babylon it was filmed between July and October of the same year in California, with a cast complemented by Tobey Maguire, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde and Spike Jonze, among others.

Diego Calva in Babylon (2022)

Regarding other future titles of Diego Calva as an actor, the drama is listed Bonded —together with Paulina Gaitán and Alfredo Castro— and the horror film Blindlya spin-off in Spanish from the hit movie Bird Box: Blind (2018) on Netflix.

He will also share credits with Yalitza Aparicio and Joaquín Cosío in midnight family, an upcoming Mexican series hosted by Apple TV Plus. Based on the 2019 documentary of the same name, it will tell the story of a family that travels the streets of Mexico City in a private ambulance. The 10-episode show is directed by Natalia Beristáin.

Babylon It will be released on January 19, 2023 in theaters in Mexico. You can see the trailer and learn more about the film right HERE.