DRAKE has won several accolades for his outstanding performances over the years.

The award-winning artist has publicly shown his love for his mother on several occasions.

Who is Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham?

Born on January 28, 1960, Sandi Graham is a former teacher and florist.

Sandi welcomed Drake on October 24, 1986 in Toronto, Canada with Drake’s father, Dennis Graham.

Sandi reportedly suffered from osteoporosis and joint pain. As a result, she was bedridden for most of Drake’s childhood.

Speaking about growing up with his mother, Drake previously said in an interview, “Everyone thinks I went to private school and my family was rich. Maybe it’s my fault. Maybe I didn’t talk about it enough, but I didn’t grow up happy.

“I was not in a happy home. My mother was very ill. We were very poor, like broke. »

However, Drake has continued to show his appreciation for his mother on social media over the years for her childhood care.

For example, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, Drake posted his new tattoo of his mother’s name on his face on Instagram.

Her Instagram post showed an extreme close-up photo of the tattoo which shows the initial sg, located below her left eye.

Who is Drake?

Drake was born on October 24, 1986 in Toronto, Canada.

Drake, full name, Aubrey Drake Graham, is well known as a rapper and singer. Moreover, he has also featured prominently in some movies.

Drake first rose to fame after his role in the CTV teen drama series, Degrassi: The Next Generation, where he played the role of Jimmy Brooks from 2001 to 2008.

During this period he also pursued a music career where he released his first mixtape, Room for Improvement in 2006.

He also released two other mixtapes, Comeback Season and So Far Gone, in 2007 and 2009 respectively.

Subsequently, he signed for Young Money Entertainment.

Since then he has continued to release hit singles and albums.

Drake also founded a recording label, OVO Sound in 2020.

Thanks to his performances over the years, Drake has won four Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, a record 34 Billboard Music Awards, two Brit Awards and three Juno Awards.

What is Drake’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Drake has an estimated net worth of around $250 million, as of June 2022.

His main source of wealth would come from his musical career.

It also earns revenue from brand endorsements and sponsorships.

Additionally, he derives income from other side businesses he owns.