Who is Dreamfire and why is he so important?

[ESTE ARTÍCULO CONTIENE SPOILERS DE LA CASA DEL DRAGÓN 1×02]

Now yes: Welcome to Westeros. After a first introductory episode, in its second chapter the house of the dragon has triggered the dynastic brawls that elevated its predecessor, Game of Thrones. We said goodbye to the pilot with the king Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) naming his eldest daughter as his heir, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and his brother Daemon Targaryens (Matt Smith) going to Dragonstone.

In this week’s episode, the bloodthirsty Targaryen reappears after stealing a dragon egg. Viserys is informed in the Council that his brother has stolen the precious egg to accompany the child he is going to have with his new wife, Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), just as the family tradition dictates.

The blonde has not taken just any egg; he has chosen one of those from Dreamfire, which is none other than the one that Princess Rhaenyra had chosen for Prince Baelon’s cradle. Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) The Hand of the King, accompanied by the Royal Guard, appears at Dragonstone ready to recover the egg, but it is finally Rhaenyra who gets her uncle to return it, avoiding a massacre.

The Egg of Discord

Where does Dreamfire come from? Known as Dreamfyre in English, it is one of the oldest dragons mentioned in the series. Although at the moment the fiction has not clarified if he is still alive, the books give us some clues about his possible whereabouts.

It should be noted that this is a dragon that we had not yet seen on screen, but that was mentioned in the short story The Scoundrel Prince (as this week’s episode is titled) which was later included in fire and blood, novel of George R.R. Martin on which the series is based.

According to the description that is made in the pages, she is a slender dragon, with bluish scales and wings, and silver markings. Born during the reign of Aegon the Conqueror, it is one of the oldest specimens of its kind and originally belonged to the princess Rhaena Targaryen.

Although the adventures of Rhaena and Dreamfire in fire and blood are prior to the events it deals with dragon house, it is likely that we will soon meet the dragon. as collected We Got This Covered, Based on the books, this one should be in the Dragon Pit in King’s Landing during the plot.

In addition, in the pages she is also the dragon of Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban) second daughter of King Viserys by his marriage to Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and which we will soon see in Westeros.

Does Dreamfire have something to do with Daenerys?

as collected Screenrant, it is possible that Dreamfire also laid the dragon eggs of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). As we said, this dragon belonged to Rhaena Targaryen and, in the books, her lover Elissa Farmman he stole three eggs before leaving for Essos, where he was able to sell them to a Lord of the Seas.

The three eggs of Daenerys in Game of Thrones they came from Asshai, where Elissa would have arrived. Thus, it would not be unreasonable that they are those of Dreamfire, although at the moment it is pure speculation. will you confirm the house of the dragon this provenance of Daenerys’s dragon eggs? We’ll be alert.

