Who is Duke Nicholson, Bella Hadid’s new boyfriend

Bella Hadid has a new boyfriend: Duke Nicholson. If this boy’s name doesn’t sound as familiar to you as The Weeknd’s (formerly of Gigi Hadid) do not worry, Duke is not famous and he is not a star of the world of music or cinema (or at least, he has not yet become one), on the other hand his grandfather Jack Nicholson it is.

The alleged flirtation between Bella Hadid And Duke Nicholson he would have been born a few weeks ago, with the new couple who would have dated with a certain assiduity in New York, then ending up with the celebration of Bella Hadid’s 24 years together with a wonderful top secret trip. A far too intense attendance not to end up in the crosshairs in the gossip. That after The Weeknd Bella Hadid Did she really move on and find a new love?

Who is Duke Nicholson

Duke Nicholson, age 20 years old, she comes from a very special family, her grandmother is the actress Sandra Knight, who was married to Jack Nicholson (the legendary Jack Torrance of the film Shining) from 1962 to 1968. Bella Hadid’s new (alleged) boyfriend’s mother is stylist Jennifer Nicholson, while her father is surfer Mark Norfleet. With such a family Duke could only launch into the world of entertainment, where he made his debut in 2019 with the horror film by director Jordan Peele entitled Us. A role he got thanks to his grandmother Sandra, who helped him prepare for the auditions.

Among other things Duke Nicholson also appeared on the album cover Norman F – – king Rockwell! by Lana Del Rey (one of the 20-year-old’s BFFs), took part in a Louis Vuitton campaign, The Dandy Warhols video Catcher in the Rye and one of his next projects is the release of the film Dreamland, where young Nicholson stars alongside Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer and Evangeline Lilly. It looks like the new flirt’s acting career Bella Hadid Duke Nicholson is finally taking off after a few small hitches. The grandson of Jack Nicholson in fact, he started his career as a director by making a short film “about a fisherman who gets his cock bitten by a fish “ Duke told The Hollywood Reporter. Strange that the film was unsuccessful, it sounds like such a compelling story!

