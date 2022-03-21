Who is Ed Davis, David Ortiz’s private investigator

Since the details of the research that the former player David Ortiz sent to do, to find out the real causes of the attack he suffered in 2019 in a bar in the Dominican Republic, several theories have been generated about the causes that César el Abusador would have to end Ortiz’s life.

Certainly, the Boston Globe cites in detail all the findings of the investigator hired by Major League Baseball, and the possible causes that led to said attack.

But who is this researcher? Ed Davis has worked in law enforcement agencies for 36 years. He served as Police Commissioner for the City of Boston from December 2006 to October 2013, and is currently a fellow at the Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government.

He managed six world championship celebrations and led the response to the Boston Marathon bombing, whose perpetrator, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was sentenced to death.

Prior to that, Davis was Superintendent of the Lowell Police Department, a position he held for 12 years and promoted to after starting as a patrol officer in 1978.

Davis has also worked internationally on policing issues in Singapore, London, Northern Ireland, Jordan and Israel. He served on the Board of Directors of the Forum of Research Police Executive (PERF), and was a founding member and first president of the Massachusetts Major City Chiefs Association.

Davis provides thought leadership to mitigate and manage cybersecurity threats. He has participated in panels at Harvard Business School and the Nixon Peabody law firm discussing pertinent cybersecurity issues and partnered with RSA, the security division of EMC, a world-class provider of intelligence-driven security solutions.

In 2013, the Commissioner testified before the Committee on Homeland Security of the US House of Representatives in the hearing entitled “The Boston Bombings: A First Look”.

That same year, he testified before the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs at a hearing entitled “Lessons Learned from the Boston Marathon Bombing: Preparing for and Responding to an Attack.” At both hearings, Davis testified about the importance of coordination and sharing of information and technology, and the need for auditing systems and practices.

It may interest you

In the first three years of his tenure as Commissioner, shootings in Boston dropped by 40%. In the space of seven years, serious crimes were reduced by more than 30%, according to the data that appears in his biography.

The investigator earned his Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from New Hampshire College in 1986, and a Master of Arts in criminal justice in 1990.

In 2013, Davis was awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree by Suffolk University. He has participated in many programs at Harvard University and is the recipient of the prestigious John B. Pickett Fellowship in Criminal Justice Policy and Management.

After his retirement, the former police officer founded “The Edward Davis Company”, a leading company in physical security solutions, which provides personalized and cutting-edge services. Davis has assembled a team of world-class investigators, experts in security and technology solutions, with a diverse portfolio of former command-level experts, and whose company Ortiz hired, to work on the research about the assassination attempt he received in 2019.