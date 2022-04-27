Entertainment

Who is “El Muerto”, a character that Bad Bunny will play in a Marvel movie?

James
Sony Pictures surprised his fans after announcing that the reggaeton singer bad bunny will have his own Marvel movie where he will play the first Latino superhero known as “The dead”.

The announcement was made at the Cinemacon that will be held until April 28 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Thus bad bunny Not only does he continue to be successful in the musical field, he will now try his luck in the world of cinema.

