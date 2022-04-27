Who is “El Muerto”, a character that Bad Bunny will play in a Marvel movie?

Sony Pictures surprised his fans after announcing that the reggaeton singer bad bunny will have his own Marvel movie where he will play the first Latino superhero known as “The dead”.

The announcement was made at the Cinemacon that will be held until April 28 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Thus bad bunny Not only does he continue to be successful in the musical field, he will now try his luck in the world of cinema.

The singer was present during the announcement and said he was excited about this opportunity, he also confessed to being a fan of wrestling, a discipline practiced by the superhero he will give life to.

“Bringing El Muerto to life is just incredible…very exciting,” he said. bad bunny about the role he will have in the film and whose premiere is projected for January 12, 2024.

This is “The Dead”, a character that Bad Bunny will play

in the comic books “The dead” is a superhero who inherits the powers of his ancestors after receiving a mask and has even fought on top of a ring against Spider-Man.

the actual name of “The dead” in the comic strip he is Juan-Carlos Estrada Sánchez and his strength is compared to that of Captain Marvel, Adam Warlock and Carnage, characters with whom he already shared in the Marvel universe for Sony.

The key to force “The dead” It is his mask since without it he could seem like an ordinary character, although thanks to his training he is an opponent capable of standing up to his enemies.

This won’t be the first bad bunny have participation in the acting field, since he came to play “El Kitty Páez” in the third season of Narco México and in July he can be seen in “Bullet Train” alongside Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock.

