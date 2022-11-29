Who is “El Negrolo”, alleged leader of the Northeast Cartel detained in Tamaulipas

The capture of El Negrolo happened during the early morning (Photo: Twitter/ Rancherita del Aire @rancheritaxemu)

They registered shootings, roadblocks Y burned vehicles in the municipality of Nuevo LaredoTamaulipas on Monday, November 28 because it was reported that alleged criminals tried to stop the arrest of a criminal leader.

This is how the terror that shook Nuevo Laredo was generated after the arrest of a drug trafficking leader The shootings registered at dawn on November 28 caused the suspension of classes for basic level schools, in addition to the interruption of public transport services.

First reports indicated that said person would be a man with the alias The Negrolo, alleged leader of the Northeast Cartel. Subsequently, the capture by elements of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) was confirmed.

During the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) the president made reference to the capture of a criminal boss in Tamaulipas.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador mentioned in his morning conference that organized crime was captured during the early hours of Monday morning (Government of Mexico).

“Today at dawn there was a confrontation in Nuevo Laredo. A person was arrested, who was the head of a criminal group, and there were reactions, but that arrest has already been carried out. And there are elements to show that he was responsible for other violent acts there in that area. And he has already been transferred to Mexico City, he is already acting ”

Heriberto Rodríguez Hernández, aka The Negrolo was identified as leader of the group known as La Tropa del Infiernoa group linked to the Northeast Cartel.

“We support you in your campaign”: alleged hitmen of the Northeast Cartel threatened Américo Villarreal During a recording, armed men with their faces covered pointed out an alleged betrayal, the individuals also wore vests alluding to a criminal group

The Negrolo has been pointed out as one of the main generators of violence in the entity, it was also one of the relevant objectives for the Sedena.

For her part, the Hell Troop is designated as a armed wing of the Northeast Cartela criminal organization that was the result of a split from the Zetas.

The Northeast Cartel was born as a split from the Zetas (Photo: Twitter/@loba_indomable)

His detention caused the basic level classes to be suspended, in addition to the Consulate of the United States in Nuevo Laredo issued an alert for violent acts.

From the shooting in Nuevo Laredo to the possible new AMLO march for 2023, the morning summary The most relevant of the morning conference that the president of Mexico led after the mega-march of 27N

“There is a emergency situation in Nuevo Laredo after one arrest operation. Reports of shooting in multiple places in the city ”, could be read in a statement shared by the Consulate General of the United States.

There is an emergency situation in Nuevo Laredo following an arrest operation. Reports of gunfire in multiple locations in the city.

Shelter in place and standby for further information. pic.twitter.com/Tp2BO44bUj — USCG Nvo Laredo (@USAConNVL) November 28, 2022

It should be remembered that on November 14 it was reported that the Coahuila State Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation folder for acts of terrorism against 22 members of the Northeast Cartel.

“At least for as long as I can remember. there has not been an event of this nature in the last 15 or 20 years”, explained Gerardo Márquez Guevara, attorney general of Coahuila, on that occasion.

It was rated as terrorism because in 2019 there was an attack, which occurred in Villa Unión, by people with high powered weapons They opened fire against public security institutions, which generated terror among the residents.

Several members of the Northeast Cartel were accused of terrorism (Photo: Twitter/@DemonioTtv)

Similarly, last Thursday, November 3, it was reported on the capture of Ricardo “N”a 43-year-old man identified by the nickname the rickyin addition to being pointed out as an alleged leader of the Northeast Cartel.

Ricardo “N” was arrested as a result of a search, along with said individual a 20-year-old woman identified as María Belén “N” was found. Also in the place were found drugs, long and short weapons, communication equipment, chargers and cartridges.

The capture of the ricky happened in Nuevo León, his capture was the result of a operational in which elements of the National Defense Secretariat participated (sedena). the State Investigation Agency (IEA) as well as civil force.

KEEP READING:

Nine members of the Tepito Union who were recruiting hitmen in CDMX to send them to Quintana Roo fell

“El Pirata”, alleged leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, was fired between music, beer and a crown

Édgar Valdez “La Barbie” is no longer in custody, according to the US Federal Bureau of Prisons