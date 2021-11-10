who is eligible and how to get it

Good news is coming for many Italian families who can get a spending bonus from their municipality. Let’s go into the details and see what there is to know.

The Covid has had, and unfortunately continues to have, a negative impact on our lives, both from the point of view economic than social. Many find themselves having to deal with lower income, so much so that being able to meet the various expenses is increasingly difficult.

In this context, there is good news for many families who can apply for and obtain a spending bonus. An important help, which will allow many to finally breathe a sigh of relief. Let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Spending bonus, who it is and how to get it: everything you need to know

There are various forms of economic help introduced in recent months, in order to guarantee support for the people most affected by the impact of Covid. These concessions include i spending bonus, whose resources are managed by the Municipalities. The latter, in fact, set requirements and terms of demand, taking into consideration the situation in which the population finds itself at the local level.

L’amount, in turn, changes according to the city of reference, as well as the methods and timing of the request. Furthermore, in order to benefit from this measure, it is necessary that the applicants are in poor economic conditions, as can be seen from the Isee declarations.

The local administration also has the task of indicating the purpose for which the voucher can be used, such as the purchase of foodstuffs or payment of the rent. In order to be eligible for this form of aid, therefore, we recommend that you check the announcements of the individual municipal administrations. While in some places the application deadlines have already expired, in others they are still available or may even reopen soon.