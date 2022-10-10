Who is Elle Fanning? Everything you need to know about the cast of actresses in Hideo Kojima’s next game

Hideo Kojima has been hinting at his next game and has revealed who his new star may be. Elle Fanning is the star set to headline Kojima’s next game. Here it is everything you need to know about Elle Fanning, the actress cast in Hideo Kojima’s next game.

Who is Elle Fanning?

Elle Fanning is an actress best known for her work in independent films. Her biggest leading roles have included such films as Disney’s Super 8 and Maleficent, as well as her award-nominated role as Empress Catherine II on the Hulu series The Great. At 21, she also became the youngest member of the jury at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

For now, there is no real information about his role in Kojima’s new game. He was featured prominently in a teaser poster, but since we don’t even have confirmation on the game’s title or what it’s about, we may have to wait a bit before getting anything more concrete.

This will be his first role in a video game. He can also recognize her older sister, Dakota Fanning. A young star much like her sister, Dakota starred in movies like I Am Sam, Charlotte’s Web, and Coraline, and has continued to land starring roles in movies like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and shows like The Alienist.

That is everything you need to know about Elle Fanning, the actress cast in Hideo Kojima’s next game. While you wait to find out more about Kojima and Fanning’s next project, read a bit about Kojima’s upcoming partnership with Xbox Game Studios.

