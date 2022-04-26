Who is Elon Musk? What companies does he own?

Analyst believes that “extremists” would benefit from the sale of Twitter 3:59

(CNN) — This is a look at the life of Elon Musk, the billionaire businessman behind Tesla and SpaceX, and the next owner of Twitter.

The richest man in the world will be in charge of one of the most influential platforms on the planet.

Date of birth: June 28, 1971

Place of birth: Pretoria, South Africa

Birth name: Elon Reeve Musk

Father: Errol Musk, engineer

Mother: Maye (Haldeman) Musk, nutritionist and model

Marriages: Talulah Riley (2013-2016, divorced for the second time), (2010-2012, divorced for the first time); Justine (Wilson) Musk (2000-2008, divorced)

Kids: with Justine Musk: Nevada, died at 10 weeks; the Griffin twins and Xavier; triplets Damian, Saxon, and Kai; with Grimes: X Æ A-Xii

Education: Attended Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, 1990-1992; University of Pennsylvania, BS in economics and BA in physics, 1995; briefly attended Stanford University in 1995

other facts

CEO and lead designer of Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX), a commercial space exploration company.

CEO and product architect of electric car manufacturer Tesla Motors.

President of the Musk Foundation, an organization that supports research on renewable energy, human space exploration, and pediatrics.

At age 12, he sold his code for a video game called “Blastar” to a computer magazine for $500.

Film director Jon Favreau has said Musk helped inspire the screen version of billionaire genius Tony Stark in the “Iron Man” movies.

Chronology

nineteen ninety five – Musk co-founds Zip2 Corp., a company that develops online city guides.

1999 – Sells Zip2 to Compaq for $307 million.

March 1999 – Co-founded X.com, an online banking and financial services company.

March 2000 – X.com merges with Confinity, and is renamed PayPal in 2001.

June 2002 – Musk founds SpaceX, with the intention of lowering the cost and increasing the accessibility of space travel.

October 2002 – PayPal is acquired by eBay in a $1.5 billion deal. Musk pockets $165 million.

February 2004 – Musk joins Tesla as chairman of the board and oversees the initial round of investment financing.

October 2008 – He becomes CEO and product architect of Tesla.

December 8, 2010 – The Dragon, an unmanned spacecraft developed by SpaceX, hit the waters of the Pacific Ocean. The Dragon is the first commercial spacecraft from a private company to orbit the Earth and return.

May 25, 2012 – The Dragon makes history as the first private capsule to connect to the International Space Station (ISS).

May 31, 2012 – After delivering more than 1,000 pounds of cargo, including food, clothing, computer equipment and supplies for scientific experiments to the ISS, the Dragon crashes about 900 kilometers from Baja California. Musk declares the flight a “grand slam.” It is the first commercial mission completed by a privately owned spacecraft.

November 2013 – Named Entrepreneur of the Year by Fortune.

December 11, 2015 – Announces plans to help fund a nonprofit artificial intelligence research center called OpenAI.

April 8, 2016 – For the first time, SpaceX lands its Falcon 9 rocket on a drone.

March 30, 2017 – SpaceX launches a used rocket. This is the first time in spaceflight history that the same rocket has been used on two separate missions to orbit.

June 1, 2017 – He is leaving two of President Donald Trump’s business advisory councils after the president announced he will pull the United States out of the historic Paris climate accord. Musk tweets: “I am leaving the presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.”

June 7, 2017 – Tesla is included in the Fortune 500 list of the nation’s largest companies for the first time, ranking at No. 383. The list ranks companies by revenue, and Tesla grew $7 billion in 2016.

February 6, 2018 – SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy, the world’s most powerful operational rocket. The ship carries a red Tesla roadster into space, complete with a fake astronaut in the driver’s seat.

August 7, 2018 – Musk announces, via Twitter, that he is considering taking Tesla private. He states that the financing is assured.

August 10, 2018 – Two shareholders are filing lawsuits accusing Tesla and Musk of violating federal securities law by allegedly making false statements to increase the company’s stock price. Musk’s tweet about raising funds to take Tesla private on August 7 immediately boosted the stock price. But in the days that followed, he lost most of those gains, reacting, at least in part, to reports by Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal that the federal Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Musk’s claim.

August 24, 2018 – In a statement posted on Tesla’s website, Musk says he intends to keep the company public after consulting with the board of directors.

September 6, 2018 – He smokes marijuana and drinks whiskey during a live podcast interview with Joe Rogan.

September 17, 2018 – Vernon Unsworth, the cave explorer who helped rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand in July, is filing a defamation lawsuit against Musk in federal court in California. Unsworth will file a separate lawsuit in London. Musk became angry with Unsworth after the caver criticized Musk’s attempts to help with the Thai cave rescue effort by building a miniature submarine. On Twitter, Musk made the unsubstantiated claim that Unsworth was a “fart” or pedophile. Musk doubled down on his claim in other tweets before deleting them.

September 18, 2018 – Tesla confirms that the Justice Department is investigating whether comments made by Musk in August about taking the company private were illegal.

September 27, 2018 – The Securities and Exchange Commission is suing Musk for making “false and misleading” statements to Tesla investors via Twitter on August 7. The SEC is asking that Musk be prevented from serving as an officer or director of a public company.

September 29, 2018 – Musk agrees to a plea deal on fraud charges with the SEC. Under the terms of the agreement, Musk will step down as chairman of Tesla and pay a $20 million fine. Tesla also agrees to pay a $20 million fine, appoint two new independent directors and set up a committee to oversee Musk’s communications.

December 18, 2018 – He demonstrates his Boring Company’s first tunnel, built as an experiment in underground transportation with the goal of providing alternative routes to traffic-clogged streets.

February 25, 2019 – After Musk tweeted about the number of cars he anticipates Tesla will produce in 2019, the SEC is asking a federal judge to hold him in contempt of court for violating the terms of the agreement. The agreement prohibits Musk from posting company information on social media without prior approval.

March 7, 2019 – Bloomberg reports that Musk’s security clearance by the Department of Defense is under review. He reapplied for him after he smoked marijuana during a live podcast interview in September 2018.

April 26, 2019 – Musk reaches a settlement with the SEC to resolve the case related to the 2018 tweet about taking Tesla private at $420 a share. Under the agreement, Musk can’t tweet about some topics without getting prior approval from an experienced securities attorney.

September 28, 2019 – Musk reveals a prototype Starship, the rocket and spacecraft at the center of his plan to colonize Mars. During an hour-long presentation on next steps, he says the first passengers could board Starship and travel to orbit within a year.

December 6, 2019 – After a four-day trial, it takes less than an hour for a jury to decide that Musk did not defame Unsworth when he tweeted calling the British caver a “fart guy.”

March 23, 2020 – California Governor Gavin Newsom announces that Musk has purchased 1,000 ventilators and will distribute them to help California hospitals treat patients infected with the coronavirus.

Weeks later, Newsom’s Office of Emergency Services tells CNN that the governor’s office had been talking to hospitals in the state every day and to date had “not heard of any hospital systems that have received a ventilator directly.” of Tesla or Musk”. In a series of tweets, Musk asked Newsom to “please fix this understanding” and included a partial list of hospitals he said had been placed on ventilators.

April 29, 2020 – After tweeting about the coronavirus for months, Musk calls stay-at-home orders intended to curb the coronavirus pandemic “fascist” and likened them to “forcibly imprisoning people in their homes.”

May 4, 2020 – Musk announces the birth of his son, X Æ A-12 Musk, with singer Grimes.

May 9, 2020 – Tesla files a lawsuit against Alameda County, California, after local officials refused to allow the company to reopen its Fremont factory. Through social networks, Musk is threatening to move the Tesla headquarters out of California, to a state where the rules against covid are less restrictive.

May 24, 2020 – Grimes announces that she and Musk have changed their son’s name to X Æ A-Xii in an Instagram post.

May 30, 2020 – SpaceX and NASA launch Falcon 9, the first launch from US soil since 2011.

August 28, 2020 – Musk reveals a model of a chip to implant in the brain in a test with a pig. The implant from his company, Neuralink, would connect wirelessly to a small behind-the-ear receiver that could communicate with a computer.

January 11, 2021 – A YouTube video announces that Musk has donated $5 million to the online learning organization Khan Academy.

December 13, 2021 – Magazine Time named Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, as the person of the year in 2021, “for creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and dangers of the age of the tech titans, for driving the most daring and disruptive of society”.

March 10, 2022: In an interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes reveals that she and Musk welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

April 4, 2022: Twitter says Musk bought 9.2% of its shares. The next day, Twitter says in a regulatory filing that it plans to name Musk to its board for a term ending in 2024. As part of the deal, Musk agrees not to acquire more than 14.9% of the company’s stock while he remains in office. the position on the board. On April 10, it is announced that Musk has decided not to join the board.

April 13, 2022: an SEC filing shows that Musk made an offer to buy Twitter.

April 25th: Twitter accepts the purchase offer by Musk.