Who is Elon Musk’s partner, Grimes the musician with “alien scars”: the story of her son’s name

Elon Musk he is officially the richest man in the world. But who is the woman by his side? It is not known for sure if their story continues and in what form, but his latest girlfriend is certainly Grimes, one of the most talked about musical artists in North America. The billionaire, founder of Tesla, would have declared that he had “semi-separated” and that the feeling that binds him to his (ex?) Partner is still alive. Their relations would be good, perhaps also due to the fact that the couple has a common child. Recently the two were also seen together at the Met Gala and nothing would have raised the suspicion of a separation and there was not even an official statement.

The troubled love life of Elon Musk

Musk has already had several wives. Has had six children by his first wife, Justine Wilson, a Canadian writer, known when they were both students at Queen’s University. They married in 2000. The couple separated in September 2008. In 2010, after dating her for two years, Musk married the English actress. Talulah Riley. In January 2012 the two broke up and in July 2013 they remarried. The breakup in December 2014, the divorce at the end of 2016.

Meanwhile, Musk has already started dating the American actress Amber Heard but the two split up a year later. In 2018 he got engaged to the Canadian singer and musician Grimes, aka Claire Boucher and on May 4, 2020 the their first child, initially named X Æ A-12, later changed to X Æ A-XII due to Californian laws.

Who is Grimes, the latest flame of Elon Musk

Grimes therefore turns out to be his latest flame. Canadian of Ukrainian and English descent, she was born in Vancouver March 17, 1988. Already from the University he became passionate about the grime genre. He begins to be successful on MySpace and so he decides to dedicate his life to music. The international consecration, however, takes place in 2012 when Grimes passes to the 4AD label with which he publishes Visions, which brings within it the song Oblivion.

In an interview Grimes revealed that he greatly admires the way Elon Musk lives his life and appreciates the fact that “he spends his money to improve the world”. But to ward off gossips, he also made it clear that Musk doesn’t finance his career and that he would feel bad if he “diverted funds from, like, Tesla to my stupid art project”. The artist proudly stated that “Grimes is funded by Grimes”.

Grimes met Musk in 2018 during the Met Gala. Two extravagant and unconventional characters who were immediately attracted. Grimes is very popular on social media where last year she published the photo of her particular white tattoos defining them “Alien scars”. Grimes has had symmetrical squiggles in relief tattooed along her back and shoulders which, however, will remain white. The specificity of this type of tattoo – which tend to be only the most expert tattoo artists willing to do – lies precisely in the fact that the designs must remain immaculate, without having any black or colored details.

The name of Elon Musk’s son: X Æ A-Xii

In May 2020 their first child was born, over which discussions about the name grew, X Æ A-12 then changed to X Æ A-Xii due to the California law that does not allow Roman numerals and numerals in a name. person. Grimes silenced the rumors by explaining its meaning: “X, the unknown variable, used in mathematics; Æ, the elven word for Ai (love and / or artificial intelligence); A-12, the precursor of the SR-17, + A of Archangel, my favorite song ”.

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, recently voted ‘Person of the Year’ by Time, has never been so rich. Musk, with his $ 270 billion of personal assets, has reached the highest level of wealth in the modern era, adjusted for inflation. Over the course of 2021, the richest 500 in the world have fleshed out their portfolios with more than $ 1 trillion of personal value. The value of the head of Tesla and Space X is equivalent to 1.29 of the GDP of the United States, 11.2% of the value of the US real estate market and is equal to 4,003,622 times the average income of an American family. Could he now be a truly golden bachelor?

Graduated in Philosophy, born in 1990, she is passionate about politics and technology. She is in love with Naples whose thousand facets she tries to tell, telling people’s stories, trying to stay away from stereotypes.

© All rights reserved

Elena Del Mastro