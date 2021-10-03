Who is Emily Blunt: biography, career and filmography of the actress of A Quiet Place II

Particularly famous for the various awards obtained throughout his career, Emily Blunt represents one of the most famous actresses in the contemporary cinema scene. His role in the midquel A Quiet Place II it certainly represents an important step in a career that has often led her to be awarded and – at the same time – the object of the attention of numerous directors; for sure, his talent has never been questioned or doubted at all. It is worth considering everything there is to know about the actress, regarding a career full of successes and a filmography certainly inclusive of numerous roles that have affected her over the years.

Biography and career of Emily Blunt

Born in Wandsworth, a district in southwest London, from a British upper-class family, Emily Blunt is a very successful British actress who – in the course of her career – has had the opportunity to obtain important awards. Having developed a degree of stuttering in her youth, the actress was able to resolve it through acting, which became the core vocation of her career. His training took place in the field ofHurtwood House in Dorking, Surrey, one of the most prestigious acting colleges.

Her film and television success led her to obtain the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Movie for Gideon’s Daughter (2006). Following this first international success, there was no shortage of nominations and critical interests for films such as The Young Victoria (2009), The Devil Wears Prada (2006) and Into the Woods (2014) and The Return of Mary Poppins (2018).

Filmography of Emily Blunt

Being able to take into consideration all the roles that Emily Blunt has played it is not absolutely simple, since they are quite high in number and, for this reason, it could be much more automatic to expect a consideration related to the most successful roles, which have contributed to the great celebrity of the actress throughout her career . For this reason, it is good to consider what the entire filmography of the same is, in relation to all film and television roles.

Film in which Emily Blunt starred

Following a debut in 2004, Emily Blunt he had the opportunity to star in a series of film products of great value, underlining all his great talent and success that was consequential. THE movie in which the actress starred are the following:

My Summer of Love, by Paweł Pawlikowski (2004)

Irresistible, by Ann Turner (2006)

The Devil Wears Prada (The Devil Wears Prada), directed by David Frankel (2006)

Wind Chill – Blood Red Ice (Wind Chill), directed by Gregory Jacobs (2007)

Il club di Jane Austen (The Jane Austen Book Club), directed by Robin Swicord (2007)

Love According to Dan (Dan in Real Life), directed by Peter Hedges (2007)

Charlie Wilson’s War, directed by Mike Nichols (2007)

The Great Buck Howard, by Sean McGinly (2008)

Sunshine Cleaning, by Christine Jeffs (2008)

The Young Victoria, directed by Jean-Marc Vallée (2009)

Wolfman (The Wolfman), directed by Joe Johnston (2010)

Wild Target, directed by Jonathan Lynn (2010)

Gulliver’s Travels, directed by Rob Letterman (2010)

The Adjustment Bureau, directed by George Nolfi (2011)

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, directed by Lasse Hallström (2011)

Your Sister’s Sister, by Lynn Shelton (2011)

The Muppets (The Muppets), directed by James Bobin (2011)

The Five-Year Engagement, directed by Nicholas Stoller (2012)

Looper, by Rian Johnson (2012)

Arthur Newman’s World (Arthur Newman), by Dante Ariola (2012)

Edge of Tomorrow – Without Tomorrow (Edge of Tomorrow), directed by Doug Liman (2014)

Into the Woods, by Rob Marshall (2014)

Sicario, directed by Denis Villeneuve (2015)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War, directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (2016)

The Girl on the Train, directed by Tate Taylor (2016)

A Quiet Place – A Quiet Place, directed by John Krasinski (2018)

Mary Poppins Returns (Mary Poppins Returns), directed by Rob Marshall (2018)

Wild Mountain Thyme, directed by John Patrick Shanley (2020)

A Quiet Place II (A Quiet Place: Part II), directed by John Krasinski (2021)

Jungle Cruise, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (2021)

TV series in which Emily Blunt starred

Alongside the aforementioned films, which characterize much of the success of Emily Blunt within her career, it is also worth mentioning the TV series in which the actress was able to attend, both through primary roles and through impromptu extras who have in any case defined her ability in the specific television product. These are the following: