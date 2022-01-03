Who is Emily Blunt: career and private life of the protagonist of The Return of Mary Poppins tonight on Rai1

Magic is back in prime time. This evening January 3, at 21.20 on Rai 1, will air The Return of Mary Poppins, 2018 film with the magical English nanny. Emily Blunt (The devil wears Prada) takes the place of Julie Andrews, who made the character famous in the 1964 cult. The vision will also be available in streaming on the website or via the RaiPlay app.

Mary Poppins Returns, plot and cast of the film tonight 3 January 2022 on Rai1

The plot begins in 1935 in London and brings back Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw), the child protagonist of the first film with Julie Andrews. Now grown up, Michael has a family of his own which, following the death of his wife Kate, consists of three children Annabel (Pixie Davis), Georgie (Joel Dawson) and John (Nathanael Saleh). In the years of the Great Depression, money tends to become increasingly scarce and man has to make do with the little he has. The house is in fact seedy and in constant chaos, despite the efforts of the maid Ellen (Julie Walters). Jane (Emily Mortimer), Michael’s sister, tries to help her brother when she can, but her enthusiasm for activism and her struggle for workers’ rights always keep her busy.

But when everything seems to be falling apart, life has great surprises in store. Together with Michael’s old kite, he reaches number 17 in Viale Ciliegi Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt), the magical nanny who had looked after Michael as a child. Despite the years, the woman hasn’t aged a day. She will be the one to accompany the children on a journey full of bizarre adventures, including a journey to the bottom of the sea through the bathtub. Mary Poppins will not only bring joy to children’s lives, but will help Michael recover from his predicament, discovering that magic always has an ace up its sleeve.

Emily Blunt, career and private life of the actress of The Return of Mary Poppins tonight 3 January 2022 on Rai1

Emily Blunt, professional career

Heir to Julie Andrews in the role of Mary Poppins is Emily Blunt, British actress born in London on February 23, 1983. After studying acting in adolescence, she began her apprenticeship in the theater, staging Romeo and Juliet by Shakespeare, before landing on television with some small parts. The most important role, however, came in 2004, at the cinema, with My Summer Love by Paweł Pawlikowski about lesbian love between two teenagers. The following year he appeared in the TV movie Gideon’s Daughter, for which he won a Golden Globe. True fame and popularity came, however, thanks to Anne Hathaway’s restless and alarming colleague’s interpretation of it The devil wears Prada which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Supporting Actress”.

Over the years she then played Queen Victoria in the film The Young Victoria by Jean-Marc Vallée, director of Dallas Buyers Club recently passed away, for which she earned another Golden Globe nomination, this time for “Best Actress in a Drama.” He then starred with Matt Damon in it The guardians of fate, Tom Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow – Without tomorrow and Charlize Theron ne The hunter and the ice queen, a spin off of Snow White. Among the latest works are the two chapters of the horror saga At Quiet Place.

Emily Blunt, private life and social networks

As for the sentimental sphere, Emily Blunt had a three-year relationship with Canadian artist Michael Buble. The actress also participated as a backing vocalist in the song Me and Mrs. Jones, present in the album Call me irresponsible. After the breakup, in 2009 she got engaged to director and actor John Krasinski, whom she then married on 10 July of the following year in Cernobbio, on Lake Como. The couple have two daughters, Hazel (2014) and Violet (2016). Emily Blunt is also the sister-in-law of actor Stanley Tucci, who in fact married the actress’s sister, Felicity. Active on social media, has an account Instagram with 228 thousand followers and one page Facebook official where it counts over 760 thousand.