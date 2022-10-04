Who is Emily Ratajkowski, the model in love with Mallorca?

As a child, Ratajkowski spent every summers with his parents in Sant Joan and keeps wonderful memories of that time. “Every time I go back, I have the feeling of coming home.” In his social networks, Ratawski has published several photos walking through the streets of Sant Llorenç, as one more resident of the municipality; taking the sun on Cala Pi beach and, above all, enjoying a relative anonymity.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Ratjkowski is one of the best known faces for his long career in the world of fashion, film and television and, of course, on social media.

Emily Ratajkowski started working as a teenager. When she was only 14 years old, she began to parade for recognized fashion brands. youth fashion like Carl’s Jr., Forever 21, Nordstrom and Frederick’s of Hollywood, among others.

Emily Ratajkowski says goodbye to the island: “T’estimo, Mallorca”

However, and although he managed to work on a couple of occasions in the Milan Fashion Week, hand in hand with Versace and Dolce & Gabana, the truth is that he did not stand out on the catwalks and decided to focus his career on advertising. So she got to be the face of dkny, Kerastase or Paco Rabanne. It has also been the cover of of the most influential magazines in the world of fashion: fashion, Glamor, InStyle, marie claire Y L’Officiel.

In 2013, Esquire magazine chose her as Woman of the Year and in 2014, GQ magazine chose her as the sexiest woman in the world.

film and television

Following in the footsteps of other models who tried their luck on the small screen, Ratjkowski agreed to participate in 2009 in some episodes of icarly, a series aimed at adolescent audiences issued by the Nickelodeon network, but his performance went quite unnoticed.

During the following years, she combined her modeling skills with acting, participating in some video clips of artists such as Taio Cruz, or Maroon 5, until in 2013 he participated in the music video Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’ that definitely catapulted the British to international fame.

Model Emily Ratajkowski sues singer Robin Thicke for sexual harassment

In 2014 he made the leap to the big screen at the hands of David Fincher, director of Gone Girl, starring Ben Aflleck and Rosamund Pike. This one was followed.We are your friends, Welcome Home, Scammers Y an unforgettable summer.

Last February, Emily published her first book, ‘My body’, where she reflects on feminism and fashion.

Personal life

The British model, actress and writer married in 2018 with the actor and film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom He has a son who is barely two years old.

Last July, the couple announced that they were in divorce proceedings. She is currently related to Brad Pitt.