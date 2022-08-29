Who is Emma D’Arcy, the protagonist with the most groundbreaking image of ‘The House of the Dragon’?

It was during the London premiere of the house of the dragon when all eyes were fixed on his attire. Emma D’Arcy posed before the photographers with a total look of Acne Studios composed of black pants, white shirt, gloves and a gold vest that hopelessly reminiscent of the appearance of the New Romantics. Also, his short, bleached hair accentuated that feeling. And yes, that was the intention, as the interpreter’s stylist was in charge of telling, rose fordein a recent interview with the US edition of fashion. “Emma enjoys playing with the idea of ​​a costume and the performative elements of dressing and we often delve into the possibility of achieving a dramatic look or exploring a character from the look,” says the stylist.

Emma Darcy at the premiere of ‘House of the Dragon’ in Los Angeles Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Emma D’Arcy identifies as non-binary and has had no problem acknowledging this in multiple interviews. At 30 years old, despite having started in the world of high-budget series with this latest project, she is still involved in theater and is the artistic director of the Forward Arena theater company. We imagine that the announced renewal for a second season of the house of the dragonwhich probably won’t take too long to shoot, won’t leave you much time to cultivate that other passion.

Despite the boom that the premiere of its new series based on the universe of Game of Thrones, Emma D’Arcy has a discreet number of followers on her Instagram account. In it, she gives details about her preparation for the red carpet, she shares some of the fashion editorials she has already starred in, promotes her projects, and reveals some moments from her personal life. But make no mistake, there is little room for her ego and her selfies, since D’Arcy prefers to show images with a strong artistic content.

