Who is Emma Mackey, the actress of Sex Education that many confuse with Margot Robbie

The beautiful Emma Mckey is the protagonist of the dramatic comedy sex educationwhich became an immediate success as soon as it premiered in 2019. In fact, the numbers are going so well that a fourth season has already been confirmed. In addition to being an actress, she bears a particular resemblance to a Hollywood star: Margot Robbie.

This was told by Robbie herself in a recent interview. There he recounted that a few months ago he was eating in a hamburger restaurant when a person approached him and said “I love your work in sex education”. The actress, who played Sharon Tate in once upon a time in hollywoodhe replied: “I’m sorry but it’s not me”.

Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in the movie Suicide Squad 20th Century Fox

The words of the actress were recorded and then they passed them on a radio show to Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve Wiley in sex education. Emma paid attention when listening, she laughed and assured that Robbie’s funny voice gave her a lot of tenderness when she wanted to imitate the moment.

Anyway, neither Mackey nor all of her friends think they look alike. One of the theories that would explain the confusion is that, in sex educationMackey appears blonde with pink tips, which is a very similar style to Harley Quinn in suicide squad.

Margot Robbie, 31, also has an impressive career to show off with movies like The Wolf of Wall Street, Focus, Me, Tonia, among other. Instead, the trajectory of Emma Mackey, 26, is much less. Born in Le Mans, France, she attended the University of Leeds. There he studied theater and participated in the productions of the Theater Workshop, in addition to directing plays for the university’s theater group.

In 2017, she worked as a model in the summer campaign of the British clothing collection AIDA Shoreditch. Past year. made a horror movie for television: Badger Lanein which she played a girl named Michelle. Maeve Wiley is her biggest hit yet and according to the producers it will continue in the fourth season.