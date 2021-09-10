Who is Emma Stone, the star diva of Cruella

Emily Jean Stone was born, Emma Stone is one of the most popular actresses of the contemporary cinema scene. His contribution to the big screen is particularly deep. This is denoted by his presence in extraordinarily successful films, greatly acclaimed by audiences and critics. Emma Stone was born in Scottsdale, United States of America, on November 6, 1988 and, over the years, has established herself as one of the younger phenomena of the star system. Countless prizes and awards have been won by the actress for her intense and always full of transport performances. Today, Emma Stone is one of the greatest divas of Hollywood and, to reconfirm it, the last work in which he took part stands out: Cruella. In this guide, we’ll find out everything there is to know about Emma Stone: biography and career of an extraordinary actress.

Emma Stone: biography of the actress

Born in the Arizona city of Scottsdale, as mentioned, Emily Jean Stone, is the daughter of Krista Jean Stone, a housewife and Jeffrey Charles Stone, founder of a company of general procurement. Emma Stone has a brother, named Spencer, who is younger than him. Emma comes from a Swedish family who converted their surname to Stone during emigration. The little girl’s life has never been easy. As a child she cried frequently and, for this reason, she developed nodules and calluses on her vocal cords at a very young age. For a long time she suffered from panic attacks that heavily affected her own social skills. Only after starting to take part in theater show began to feel less of the blow.

Emma Stone studied at Sequoya Elementary School and attended Cocopah Middle School. She has never been a school lover and, to be honest, her love of cinema exploded from a very young age. At first, little Emma wanted to take part in the comic sketches and start a career along this path. He then shifted his attention to musical theater and, to improve himself, he decided to start taking field lessons which he followed for several years. He made his acting debut at the age of eleven, in a theatrical production of The Wind in the Willows, where he played Otter. La Stone received a ‘home education for two years, during which time she appeared in sixteen different theatrical productions and performed in an improvisation company. After that, he began studying acting as a privatist. He attended it Xavier College Preparatory, a Catholic high school for girls which, however, she dropped out after a few semester to become an actress. He moved with his mother, in 2004, to Los Angeles, to pursue his dream.

Early career

Emma Stone debuts in TV right in 2004, taking part in the reality show The New Partridge Family. He later appears in Louis CK’s Lucky Louie series. He then takes part in Zack and Cody at the Grand Hotel and in Malcolm. In 2007 Emma Stone made her debut on the big screen in the comedy Suxbad – Three minds above the hair. Emma Stone did not have a good first approach to the world of cinema, defining her debut experience as something incredible, but far from past experiences. The film was a great success, letting her conquer him Young Hollywood Awards.

From then on her career took off and, in 2009, she starred with Matthew McConaughey in The revolt of the ex. In 2010 she won nominations for the British Academy Film Awards as best emerging star, the Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy film and winning an MTV Movie Awards for best comic performance. In 2015 she was chosen as the protagonist in Damien Chazelle’s musical comedy La La Land. In 2017 she plays tennis player Billie Jean King in the biopic The battle of the sexes, based on the true story of the eponymous match between King and Bobby Riggs. Then, the roles obtained by the actress were different until 2021, where she returns to the big screen in the role of Cruella, for the live-action Disney prequel of the cult animated film The Charge of the Hundred and One.

Awards and acknowledgments

Emma Stone’s biography is full of extraordinary successes, including destructive films at the box office and coveted accolades. In 2017, the actress conquers the Oscar getting the figurine like best actress for his performance in the film La LA Land. She was nominated for the same event as Best Supporting Actress for Birdman in 2015 and, in 2017, in the same category, for The Favorite. Emma Stone was highly acclaimed from critics for her portrayal of Mia Dolan in La La Land, which, to date, stands out as one of her most evocative roles.

She then won the Volpi Cup for best female interpretation at the Venice Film Festival, the Golden Globe for best actress in a musical comedy, Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Film Actress and BAFTA for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Emma Stone is not “only” a formidable actress, proving to be very active in the social field and, taking part in various initiatives of feminist awareness.