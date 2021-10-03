Who is Emma Watson? Biography: age, height, Instagram

Let’s find out who is Harry Potter’s Hermione, other jobs and social commitments. In addition, age, social, private life, beginnings and much more

Emma Watson, full name, Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson is the very famous and young British actress, who for years we have seen playing the role of the witch, Hermione, in the saga of Harry Potter. But the beautiful actress has also worked on other films and among other things she is also a committed activist.

Emma Watson was born in Paris on April 15, 1990, so she is about to turn 30. Emma’s height is 165 cm and the weight of about 50 kg.

Emma Watson movie

Since that of Harry’s friend Hermione is a fundamental role, Emma appears in all the films of the saga of the wizard with glasses, from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. His first film not related to the saga was Marilyn, then among the most famous: Bling Ring, Regression, The beauty and the Beast And Little Women.

Emma Watson Hermione

When Hermione Granger she was admitted to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, she was little more than a child, the same can be said of Emma, ​​who began playing Harry Potter’s friend at the age of 10. Emma began at 9, however, the process of auditions, and after eight auditions, she assumed the role of the sorceress, born Muggle.

Emma Watson Instagram

The twenty-nine-year-old British actress is not very linked to social media, although like everyone now, she has her own personal Instagram page. However, Emma’s posts are only 203, followed by 55 million Follower. To search for it, type: emmawatson.

Emma Watson little women

Little Women is the last film that the beautiful Emma worked on. The film adaptation, which takes up the novel by Louisa May Alcott, was directed by Greta Gerwing and after being released in the United States in December 2019, it landed in Italy, from January 9, 2020. Emma, ​​plays the role of Margaret March.

Emma Watson private life

Emma Watson has had more or less famous boyfriends since she was 17. Then, it was the rugby player, Tom Ducker to conquer it and then leave it after a little less than a year. After that, several acquaintances, from George Craig, to Will Adamowicz and many more. Voices, would also approach it to a past together with Tom Felton, known by all as Draco Malfoy. At the moment, however, it seems that the actress born in France is single.

Emma Watson biography

Emma was born in France, her mother’s country of origin, where she lived for five years. After his parents’ divorce, his family went to live in England, where he could sometimes visit his father in the capital, London. After attending Oxford University, she graduated in her senior year at Brown in 2014. In addition to international success as an actress, Emma plays an important role among British activists, holding important roles for associations fighting for equal rights. type.