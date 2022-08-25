Who is Emma Watson’s new boyfriend?

Though Emma Watson He has been a star in the entertainment industry his whole life, the truth is that he knows very well how to keep a low profile. Rarely have details of his intimacy come to light, just as major scandals or disputes have never been revealed. On the romantic side, she is not very different: the protagonist of Harry Potter he always avoided being the center of attention in that aspect. Nevertheless, could be starting a promising couple.

Just a few days ago, a series of images were released that revolutionized his most loyal fans. is that the interpreter walked hand in hand with her new boyfriend through Italy. What exactly is this apparent summer love all about? Although the figure that personified Hermione Granger did not explain about it, her own followers were in charge of investigating who is the man with whom she traveled Venice to pure enjoyment.

And the specialized press took care of confirming all the details. According to the Daily Mail report, the mysterious partner of Emma Watson (32) would be Brandon Green (29). And although many imagined that he would be another low profile man, he is really far from that style. Although he is not well known in the industry, his father is. Philip Green. He is not exactly an actor, on the contrary, he is a controversial millionaire.

The British businessman, who was president of the Arcadia Group, leads an ostentatious lifestyle. In fact, in May of last year it was estimated that his net worth was around 910 million pounds sterling. his daughter, Chloe Greenyes, he had previously attracted attention, since he participated in some television programs, in addition to having a relationship with the model Jeremy Meeks.

Now it has been the turn of Brandon Green, the youngest of the family. Since the images came to light, his name quickly occupied the covers of the most relevant media. It is not the first time that they are seen together, since in September he was seen together in London. However, the relationship would now be serious and both would be more than interested in collaborating together in foundations against climate change. Is the perfect couple born?