Who is Emmy Rossum? – Start

ACCLAIMED actress Emmy Rossum gained mainstream fame after starring in several hit TV shows and feature films.

Between Emmy’s personal life and her roles in Shameless and Angelyne, fans are curious to find out even more about the Hollywood star.

Who is Emmy Rossum?

Born on September 16, 1986, much of Emmy’s early life was centered in New York City.

In 1997, Emmy, short for Emmanuelle, landed her first acting job on the soap opera As The World Turns.

She then starred opposite Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Hyland in the 2000 television movie The Audrey Hepburn Story.

Throughout the rest of the decade, Emmy gained more recognition as her film and television credits grew.

Emmy took on roles in such film productions as Mystic River, The Day After Tomorrow, Phantom of the Opera, and Poseidon.

In the early 2010s, the actress got one of the main roles in the American adaptation of the British television series Shameless.

Emmy played the character of Fiona Gallagher, the oldest sister in the family and the long-suffering daughter of Frank Gallagher, played by William H Macy.

In May 2019, fans of the show were shocked to learn that she had left the show.

In a Facebook post explaining her decision to leave the series, the actress stated, “The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift.”

“There are few characters, female or otherwise, that are so layered and dynamic.”

Emmy added, “There are so many more Gallagher stories to tell. I will always support my family.”

“He’s loyal. She’s brave… Quite simply, the last eight years have been the best of my life.”

The show concluded in April 2021, and she did not return for the series finale.

On May 19, 2022, fans will have the opportunity to see the actress on their television screens again in Angelyne.

Emmy is one of the main cast members of the upcoming show Peacock, playing the title character and the real-life Los Angeles model the series is based on.

Is Emmy Rossum married with children?

Emmy Rossum and screenwriter Sam Esmail started dating sometime in 2013.

Sam is recognized as the writer and director responsible for Mr. Robot, directed by Rami Malek, as well as the thriller series Homecoming.

In August 2015, the director and the actress got engaged.

On May 28, 2017, the couple officially married in a wedding ceremony in New York City.

On May 25, 2021, the married couple announced that the day before they welcomed their first child together, a girl.

Emmy posted the reveal on Instagram, captioning the post: “On a sunny Monday morning on 5.24.21 at 8:13am we welcomed our daughter into the world.”