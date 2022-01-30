who is entitled to 750 euros

This was confirmed by the Revenue Agency through a press release published on Friday 28 January 2022: a new bonus of 750 euros has been funded and will be paid (until funds are exhausted) to citizens, in the form of tax credit. So let’s see what the assignment rules are: how and who can request it (and by when).

New green mobility bonus: what it is and how it works

Is called “sustainable mobility bonus“The new concession approved and recognized as a tax credit provided to those who have incurred expenses for the purchase of” zero-emission mobility vehicles and services “and / or scrapped an old M1 category vehicle.

The official nature of the provision came with the signature of the Director of the Revenue Agency, who on Friday 28 January 2022 thus defined the criteria and procedures for using the subsidy.

In this regard, it should be specified that it is a bonus already provided by the Relaunch Decree (here the full text, downloadable), in May 2020. The latest provision of the Financial Administration, in fact, did not approve the facility itself, but the communication model that taxpayers will have to send to the Inland Revenue starting from 13 April to 13 May 2022, specifying that the credit in question – usable only in the tax return (here the rules for submitting it) – can be used no later than the 2022 tax period.

New € 750 bonus: who owns it

The sustainable mobility bonus as a tax credit is disbursed to the maximum extent of 750 euros, recognized to individuals who, from 1 August 2020 to 31 December 2020, have incurred expenses for the purchase of:

bicycles;

electric scooters;

e-bike;

public transport season tickets;

shared or sustainable electric mobility services.

To access the subsidy, within the overall spending limit of 5 million euros, it is necessary to have delivered for the scrapping, in the same period, at the same time as the purchase of a vehicle, also used, with CO2 emissions between 0 and 110 g / km, a second category M1 vehicle falling within those provided for by the relevant legislation (Article 1, paragraph 1032 of law n. 145/2018).

For benefit from the mobility bonus As already mentioned above, it will be necessary to communicate to the Inland Revenue, from 13 April to 13 May 2022, the amount of expenses incurred and the tax credit requested by sending the model approved with today’s Provision using the web service available in the reserved area of the site or the telematic channels of the Agency. The tax credit can only be used in the tax return as a reduction of the taxes due and can be used no later than the 2022 tax period. Within 10 days from the expiry of the application submission deadline, the percentage of the tax credit due to each applicant will be disclosed, based on the requests received and taking into account the spending limit of 5 million.

Also, in the matter of incentives for the purchase of electric or hybrid motor vehicles, the amendment to Article 1, paragraph 1057, of Law 145 of 30 December 2018, established that, in compliance with the provisions in force on State aid, to those who, in the year 2020, have also purchased under finance leases, and register in Italy a brand new electric or hybrid vehicle of categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e and L7e, a contribution equal to 30 per cent of the purchase price is recognized, up to a maximum of 3,000 euros.

The same is “equal to 40 percent of the purchase price, up to a maximum of 4,000 euros, if it is delivered for scrapping

a vehicle of Euro 0, 1, 2 or 3 category or a vehicle that has been subject to mandatory retarging pursuant to the decree of

Minister of Infrastructure and Transport 2 February 2011, published in the Official Gazette no. 76 of 2 April 2011, of which one has been the owner or holder for at least twelve months or of which a cohabiting family member has been the holder or owner for at least twelve months. The contribution referred to in this paragraph can be recognized up to a maximum of five hundred vehicles purchased during the year and registered in the name of the same person “.