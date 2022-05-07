who is entitled to and how to request the incentive

Finally, the transport bonus is no longer a utopia. The Draghi government has decided to give an incentive to millions of people. Let’s find out what it is, who can apply and how to use it.

The public transport bonus, by decision of the Draghi government, is due to workers and students who move daily to their respective cities. The measure falls within the Aid Decree 2022 in which a fund has been set up for this specific section.

Let’s find out all the news about it to the new bonus and let’s see who can apply thanks to the financial fund set up for helping millions of people who use public transport every day to reach school or workplaces.

Transport bonus, 60 euros per person, that’s who can receive them

The transport bonus 2022 provides an incentive per person of 60 eurosmust belong to the following categories: students or workers, they must not exceed an annual income of 35 thousand euros.

A really significant economic support that lightens the payment burden of millions of Italians also seen the high bills, the high energy and the skyrocketing food inflation.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> 200 euro bonus in paycheck: everything you need to know

The contribution is lump sumto take advantage you must be subscribe to a route travel on public transport, each person can use it only once during the year.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Policies has set up a dedicated financial fund containing 100 million euros for the whole of 2022.

The Government will recognize a good to each student and worker who does not exceed an ISEE of 35 thousand euros per year, the voucher will be used to purchase season tickets for local, regional and national transport. It is possible to take advantage of the bonus by December 31, 2022.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED —-> Eurospin, the long-awaited moment has arrived: “From today it is possible”. Customers are left speechless. The reason

The bonus covers 100% of the expenditure for the subscription, at the same time it does not exceed the sum of 60 euros, this means that we must add the difference in case the subscription has a higher cost.

Filing the application is very simple, just go to the dedicated online platform and follow the guidelines, at the moment the Ministry is defining all the details.