who is entitled to, excluded, how and when it is paid

The bonus 200 euros it is the measure that is most interesting workers, retirees And unemployed in these last days. However, the doubts to be resolved are different, as there are many requests that the Italians are asking themselves about it.

The reason for so much uncertainty is that the text of the Aid decree has not yet been made public and for this reason there are some aspects of the 200 euro bonus that are unclear, starting with those who will be beneficiaries of the measure, as well as for the modality and the timing of supply in some contexts.

As is known, the bonus in question was introduced to give Italians immediate liquidity useful for coping with high prices. For this reason, the audience of those who will be entitled to the 200 euros is quite large, although there will nevertheless be some excluded.

In this regard, while waiting for the text of the Aid decree to be published in Official Journal by clarifying the gray areas of the provision, in this guide we will try to answer all the most common questions that those who hope to receive the 200 euro bonus are asking themselves these days.

Bonus 200 euros, the complete guide

Is the € 200 bonus for employees?

Yes, and it holds true for the private sector as for those employed in the public administration. There is only one requirement to be observed: the income received in 2022 must be equal to and less than 35 thousand euros, limit calculated on gross salary. Employees will receive the 200 euro bonus directly in paycheck.

Is the € 200 bonus for seasonal workers?

Yes, after the changes made by the Council of Ministers, the 200 euro bonus will also go to seasonal workers. Also for these the limit of 35 thousand euros gross to be entitled to the 200 euros bonus applies, but with a particularity: in this case the income received in the 2021 and not in 2022 as for other subordinate workers.

Is the 200 euro bonus for domestic workers?

Also maid And caregivers they will be able to access the 200 euro bonus, provided that the income received in 2022 is equal to or less than 35 thousand. Obviously it is necessary to be hired in order, as the contribution in question is not due to undeclared workers. The disbursement method should be the same as for other employees: the 200 euros, therefore, will be disbursed in paychecks.

Is the € 200 bonus for self-employed workers?

There is only one certainty for the moment: even i self-employed will be able to access the bonus of 200 euros, but obviously only those who have an income that in 2022 does not exceed 35 thousand euros gross. The knots to be solved concern the modality with which this will be recognized: there is talk of setting up a special fund from which they can draw, but for the moment there is still nothing official.

It will be a specific decree of the Ministry of Labor, in fact, to clarify the matter.

Is the 200 euro bonus for retirees?

Even those who are already in pension will be entitled to the 200 euro bonus, which will be paid directly by the INPS on the monthly slip. The same requirement always applies: the income received must be less than 35 thousand euros gross. Given these methods of disbursement, it is likely that for some retirees the July pension slip will be “maxi”, as the 200 euro bonus could be added to the fourteenth of July.

Is the 200 euro bonus up to whoever takes the social check?

Noare entitled to the 200 euro bonus only holders of social security treatment. Therefore, those who, despite having such a low income as to be entitled to the social allowance, remain excluded from the audience of beneficiaries of the 200 euros.

Is the 200 euro bonus up to disabled and disabled people?

The bonus is 200 euros alone to the disabled and invalids who are:

employed or self-employed workers (including seasonal workers and domestic collaborators);

pensioners, provided they are recipients of social security treatment.

Consequently, they have no right those who perceive one civil disability pension, welfare treatment. Instead, it is up to those who are earners of theordinary disability allowance or of the disability pension social security type.

Is the 200 euro bonus up to those on layoffs?

Yup, the bonus is also up to zero hour cassintegrati that they become such in the month of next June. The disbursement method is simple: the INPS will pay the bonus directly to those entitled.

Is the 200 euro bonus up to the unemployed?

It is true that the bonus 200 euros is also up to the unemployed, but it should be noted that it does not apply to everyone. This, in fact, is only for those who, in addition to being in a state of unemployment, also receive a relative allowance, such as the Naspi or the Dis-coll. In this case, again taking into account the income limit of 35 thousand euros, the bonus is paid directly by INPS with the monthly payment of the unemployment benefit.

The unemployed who do not receive any unemployment benefit are not entitled to the bonus.

Is the 200 euro bonus for those who take the citizenship income?

After a long discussion it was decided to recognize the 200 euro bonus also to those who take the citizenship income. But be careful: this does not mean that every family unit receiving citizenship income will be entitled to the bonus, but only that the two measures are not incompatible.

Therefore, if there are people who fall into the categories that can benefit from the aforementioned bonus, they will also be entitled to it if they are part of a family unit that receives citizenship income.

When is the 200 euro bonus paid?

According to initial information, the 200 euro bonus should be paid in paycheck between the months of June and July 2022 (the latter is the most likely). For retirees, on the other hand, the payment is expected to Julyalong with the fourteenth.

However, the deadlines for self-employed workers are not yet known.

What income is considered for the 200 euro bonus?

As seen above, the limit not to be exceeded in order to be entitled to the bonus is 35 thousand euros. Not only income from work must be included in the calculation of the income threshold. In fact, all incometo exception those that refer to one of the following items:

residential home income and related appurtenances;

severance indemnities;

arrears of remuneration subject to separate taxation;

ANF, family allowances and single universal allowance;

war checks, vaccination or transfusion compensation;

attendance allowance.

Attention, therefore: because for those who exceed the income of 35 thousand euros gross they risk having to return the 200 euros at the end of the year.

Is the 200 euro bonus taxed?

No, the bonus – which we remember will be paid in a single solution – will not be taxed. The 200 euros are therefore to be considered as net.

Who pays the 200 euro bonus?

As seen above, the delivery methods vary between the various categories. Putting aside self-employed workers, for whom it is not yet clear how they will have access to the bonus, for employees (including domestic and seasonal collaborators) the 200 euros are paid in advance by the employer. These will then recover the amount paid in advance with the first payment of taxes. In other cases, such as for those who take the Naspi or for pensioners, this comes paid directly by the INPS.

Is there more than a 200 euro bonus per family?

Yup, there are no restrictions regarding the family unit. The bonus can also be due to more than one component, provided of course that each falls into one of the aforementioned categories and satisfies the requirement linked to income.

Do I have to apply for the 200 euro bonus?

No, the bonus will automatically be granted to those entitled to it. The only exception, for which we are still awaiting further information, is that of self-employed workers.