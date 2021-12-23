who is entitled to the exemption and how to apply for it

Even in 2022, many will be able to obtain the exemption from the Rai license fee. So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

We have now reached the last weeks of the year and for this we are going to say goodbye to 2021 to welcome the 2022. A new year that hopefully will bring with it some positive news, especially considering that the last two years have been particularly difficult due to Covid which has had and continues to have a negative impact on our lives. Indeed, because of this virus, we have had to change many of our habits. The increasingly massive use of various is a clear demonstration of this devices technological.

Examples include smartphones and computers. But not only that, among the most used and appreciated means of communication there is undoubtedly the television. Speaking of the latter, to be able to see the various channels you must necessarily pay the Rai license fee. Precisely in this context, therefore, it will be interesting to know that even in 2022 many will be able to obtain theexemption from the RAI fee. But how is it possible and above all who is entitled to it? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Rai 2022 license, obtaining the exemption is possible: everything you need to know

While the controversy continues over the possibility of extend the payment of the fee to all electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets and PCs, there are many who want to know whether or not they will have the right toexemption of its payment with the arrival of the new year. Well yes, the answer is yes. Even in 2022, in fact, many, as long as they meet certain requirements, will be able to request and obtain theexemption from the RAI fee.

To this end, all they have to do is present the appropriate form downloadable from the Revenue Agency website, through which they must declare that there is no TV in any of their homes where the electricity consumer is active. Individuals over 75 years of age are also entitled to exemption from the fee, as long as their annual income and that of the spouse do not exceed the total amount 8 thousand euros.

In the latter case, it is necessary to know that the interested party has the right to exemption for the whole year if it fulfills 75 years old by January 31, 2022. If he turns 75 in the period between February 1 and July 31, however, he will be entitled to the exemption only for the second semester. In addition to the income and personal data requirements mentioned above, it is necessary that the applicant does not cohabit with subjects with their own income.

Obviously with the exception of home helps, carers and other domestic workers. But not only that, also i foreign diplomats and military personnel, consular officials and employees, officials of international organizations and diplomatic agents, are exempt from paying the Rai license fee.

Rai fee exemption, how and when to request it

After having seen who is entitled, also in 2022, to the exemption from the Rai license fee, it will be interesting to know how and when to present the relative model of self-declaration. Well, based on what can be seen from the site of the Revenue Agency, the statement “to have effect for the whole year, it must be presented starting from July 1st of the previous year ed by 31 January of the reference year. The declaration presented from 1 February and by 30 June of the reference year takes effect for the fee due for the semester July – December of the same year“.

It follows, therefore, that in order to benefit from the relative exemption for the entire year 2022, a specific request must be submitted by January 31st next year. On the other hand, dwelling on the modalities, it is necessary to know the form must be presented directly by the taxpayer or by the heir through the web service accessible directly from the website of the Revenue Agency.

Alternatively, you can contact authorized intermediaries or send one registered mail without envelope to the address: Revenue Agency – Provincial Directorate I of Turin – Canone TV Office – PO Box 22 – 10121 Turin. Otherwise it is possible to send a specific request through certified mail, provided that the declaration itself is signed with a digital signature. In the latter case, therefore, the digitally signed declaration must be sent via PEC to the address cp22.canonetv@postacertificata.rai.it.