who is entitled to the Inail subsidy

Inail pays out over 500 euros of monthly allowance to those who pay in conditions of disability and need permanent assistance. Here’s how to request it.

Over 500 euros per month in the form of a check. Inail guarantees an important indemnity for the so-called continuous personal assistance, as regulated by articles 76 and 218 of Presidential Decree 1164/65. This is a full refund for those who already benefit from a disability pension (law 222/84). To them, an additional indemnity is recognized by Inail when they are unable to walk without continuous assistance from an accompanying person. Or in any case that they are not able to carry out daily tasks independently even in the home.

For this it is necessary to present specific documentation certifying the condition in order to obtain a check equal to 518 euros per month. Users are also entitled to any arrears, following an administrative assessment procedure by the same Inail. Which, subsequently, will provide for the disbursement of the contribution for those who apply. The potential beneficiaries include all those who need a companion, who will be able to submit an application without incurring any personal income tax.

Inail check, that’s who it’s up to: requirements and application methods

The amount of 518 will therefore be up to those who comply with the requirements set by the Institute. Furthermore, from January 2021 it is possible to apply for arrears for all those affected by the so-called occupational disease, or injured or already holding a permanent annuity and with the need for a companion. The beneficiaries must submit a request to the same institution, in compliance with the requirements. In this sense, it is essential to have reported any events up to 31 December 2006, or to certify conditions of continuous and permanent disability at 100%, with continuous assistance required. Contributions are also allowed for events reported from January 1, 2007, for which assistance is required.

As specified by Inail, the check is issued in the event that the percentage of 100% occurs beyond the revision limits. Furthermore, any worsening of the conditions must necessarily be linked to the occupational disease or accident for which the indemnity is received. Furthermore, the evaluation must necessarily be carried out during the assessment. The terms of the indemnity will start from the moment in which the invalidity becomes permanent for all the injuries reported on January 1st 2007. For the following ones, the term starts from the moment of onset.