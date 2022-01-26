Among the new ones refreshments provided for by Sostegni ter decree there are also i non-repayable contributions and the coverage from the health costsbut for a specific sector: the sports one.

The provision, the first economic one of 2022, was approved by the Council of Ministers on January 21, but has not yet been published in the official gazette. This means that at least for now we must refer to draft of the provision, but it also means that there may be changes in the final text.

In the meantime, let’s see what the requirements to access help designed for sports sector.

Lost fund and coverage of health costs: who is entitled to the new refreshments

The sports sector it is one of those most affected by the new refreshments arriving with the Sostegni ter decree. The article describing the economic support measures is number 9 of the draft. The fund, previously established by the Sostegni bis decree, is refinanced with others 20 million for 2022. Refreshments (ie non-repayable contributions and coverage of health costs) will be provided in compliance with this spending limit.

Specifically, the health costs will cover the costs for:

sanitation;

prevention;

for carrying out diagnostic tests for COVID-19 infection.

To be able to take advantage of it will be:

sports clubs professional ;

; sports clubs and associations amateurish registered in the relevant national register.

Non-repayable contributions and coverage of health costs for the sports sector: how to apply?

Part of the resources allocated to the Fund that disburses aid for the sports sector can be partially allocated to amateur sports associations and clubs most affected by the restrictions. Specifically, the decree is aimed at amateur sports associations and clubs that they manage sports facilities.

A share of the resources, up to 30 million eurosis intended for amateur companies and associations that manage facilities forswimming activity.

To establish the methods of presentation of the request and disbursement of the contribution, as well as the specifications concerning the procedures check (also by sample) must be identified with a specific decree of the delegated political authority in matters of sport. But first, it should be remembered that the publication of the Sostegni ter decree in the official gazette is awaited.