Rent bonus for the months of January, February and March 2022 in favor of the companies of the tourism.

To predict it is the Sostegni decree terarrived in the Official Gazette on 27 January 2022. The text of the law decree n. 4/2022 proposes the tax credit on rents, but exclusively for the tourism sector.

For three months, it will then be possible to redeem the tax credit equal to 60% of the rent rent paid.

The rental bonus may be requested, however, provided that one has registered for each month of reference reduction in turnover or fees of at least 50%.

Rent bonus up to March 2022 in the Sostegni ter decree: who is entitled to the tax credit

It is thearticle 5 of the Sostegni ter decree, published in the Official Gazette on January 27, to define who are the beneficiaries of the new one rental bonus recognized for the months of January, February and March 2022.

Resources allocated to companies in the tourism sector amount to 128.1 million euros.

In order to benefit from the tax credit, however, it is necessary that during each month of reference they have undergone one reduction in turnover or fees at least equal to 50% compared to the same month of 2019.

For the purposes of the 2022 rental bonus it will therefore be necessary to compare the data for the months of January, February and March 2019, the year before the outbreak of the Covid-19 emergency, with those of the same months of 2022, a year that began with a new wave of infections. and restrictions due to the Omicron variant.

As regards the discipline of the bonus, the Sostegni ter decree refers to the conditions provided for by article 28 of Relaunch decreewhich for tourism companies provides the possibility of benefiting from the tax credit on rents regardless of the volume of revenues and fees recorded.

Rental bonus until March 2022: after the Sostegni ter decree, the green light for Europe is expected

Compared to previous editions, however, the use of the rental bonus will be made more articulated.

The Sostegni ter decree includes the tax credit among the measures recognized in compliance with the limits and conditions set out in the Temporary Framework, establishing for the beneficiaries the obligation to submit aself-declaration to the Revenue Agency certifying possession of the requisites and compliance with the conditions and limits set:

from Sections 3.1 “Aid of limited amount” and 3.12 “Aid in the form of support at fixed costs not covered” of the aforementioned Communication.

The ways and times for submitting self-declarations will be indicated by the Revenue Agency, with a provision to be issued within 30 days from the date of entry into force of the Sostegni ter decree, and therefore within the last days of February.

In any case, tourism companies will have to wait for the use of the rental bonus. As specified in paragraph 4 of article 5:

“The effectiveness of this measure is subject, pursuant to Article 108, paragraph 3, of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, to the authorization of the European Commission”.

It will therefore be Europe that will have to give the green light the use of the tax credit.