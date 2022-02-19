Who is Eric, the son of Héctor Vargas who will accompany him on the Real España bench and what will his role be?

2022-02-19
Coach Hector Vargas is ready to start his challenge with a new club in the Honduran National League hand in hand with his son, Eric Vargaswho for the first time will assist him on the bench.
For a long time “Leoncito” Vargas has worked with his father preparing the matches when he was a member of Platense, Victoria, Olimpia and Marathón, from Argentinahowever, now he will do it in person.
To speak of Erick is to refer to a multifaceted character who has a degree in journalism with a sports technician and broadcaster.
Also, he is a coach. FIFA, rResources and knowledge that he applies to the analysis of rivals, suggesting the best tasks for his father’s development.
Hector Vargas will lead his eighth team in the National League of Honduras. He was previously in University, Life, Victoria, Olympia, Marathon, Hispanic and Platense.
His debut will be this Sunday with Real Spain in the classic against the merengues to be played in La Ceiba.