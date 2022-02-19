Who is Eric, the son of Héctor Vargas who will accompany him on the Real España bench and what will his role be?

2022-02-19

Coach Hector Vargas is ready to start his challenge with a new club in the Honduran National League hand in hand with his son, Eric Vargaswho for the first time will assist him on the bench.

For a long time “Leoncito” Vargas has worked with his father preparing the matches when he was a member of Platense, Victoria, Olimpia and Marathón, from Argentinahowever, now he will do it in person.

To speak of Erick is to refer to a multifaceted character who has a degree in journalism with a sports technician and broadcaster.

