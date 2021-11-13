Who is Eva Green: Dumbo actress

Diaphanous skin and a retro beauty with two green eyes framed in black hair, which she decided to dye since she was a teenager: that’s who Eva Green, actress of Sin City, who in his long career acting in many successful films. Eva Green, in 007 she also took on the role of Bond Girl starring opposite Daniel Craig and was chosen by Tim Burton to take part in the film Dumbo, in which he plays the role of Colette Marchant, trapeze artist who will help little Dumbo in his heroic enterprise.

Eva Green: actress and model

Born in 1980, Eva Green is originally from Paris, where she was born on 6 July under the sign of Cancer. From an early age she has always breathed the air of theater and film sets, since even her mother, Marlen Jobert, does its own job. Raised with a Jewish education, her father is a Swedish-born dentist who has always encouraged her to pursue her dreams.





In Paris, moreover, her parents decided to let her study at the American school and after high school she chose to continue her studies and graduate at the St. Paul Drama School Paris. Only then did he choose to leave France to move to England where she began to seriously study acting, taking part in lessons and courses that helped her in her work.

Eva Green: private life

We don’t know a lot about Eva Green’s private life, since the actress has always tried not to put the spotlight on her sentimental sphere. We know that for 4 years, from 2005 to 2009 she was engaged to the actor Marton Csokas. He and Eva Green met during the shooting of the film The Crusades even if the love story did not have a good ending. Moreover, since 2015, it is rumored that the love between Eva Green and director Tim Burton has broken out, although there is nothing confirmed.

10 curiosities about Eva Green

1) She is 168cm tall

2) She is very popular on Instagram

3) She has a twin sister but she didn’t want to pursue the dream of becoming an actress

4) She is the cousin of Elsa Lughini, singer, and Josephin Jobert, actress too

5) She really likes music and plays the flute and the piano

6) She loves cooking

7) She has really unique hobbies: she likes to collect insects and bones

8) She has a dog she is very attached to

9) She has never undergone any cosmetic surgery

10) She loves running

Photo source: https://www.facebook.com/-Eva-Green-Italia–1441709599430674/