Who is Ewan McGregor’s partner? He will be in Star Wars!









They met shooting the third season of Fargo and soon they will also have in common being part of the star wars universe. Ewan McGregor series premieres this friday Obi-Wan Kenobi, in which he will be reunited with Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader. But beware, because we can also see Mary Elizabeth Winstead, your partner, in this galaxy far, far away. Of course, we will still have to wait a little longer for its incorporation.

The actress will participate in Ahsokaas confirmed by Ewan McGregor in Vanity Fair, although we still do not know what role he will play or when the series starring Rosario Dawson will be released. What we do know is that they are both going through one of his best moments. The pair of performers welcomed their first child together in 2021 and at the end of April they celebrated their weddingAccording to the magazine Peoplea spring that closes now with the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi.













Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Los Angeles GTRES GTRES