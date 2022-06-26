Who is Ewan McGregor’s partner? He will be in Star Wars!
They met shooting the third season of Fargo and soon they will also have in common being part of the star wars universe. Ewan McGregor series premieres this friday Obi-Wan Kenobi, in which he will be reunited with Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader. But beware, because we can also see Mary Elizabeth Winstead, your partner, in this galaxy far, far away. Of course, we will still have to wait a little longer for its incorporation.
The actress will participate in Ahsokaas confirmed by Ewan McGregor in Vanity Fair, although we still do not know what role he will play or when the series starring Rosario Dawson will be released. What we do know is that they are both going through one of his best moments. The pair of performers welcomed their first child together in 2021 and at the end of April they celebrated their weddingAccording to the magazine Peoplea spring that closes now with the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi.
From fiction to reality
it all started six years ago. Ewan McGregor had been chosen to play the leading twins of the third season of Fargowhile Mary Elizabeth Winstead, seen in Scott Pilgrim vs. the world either 10 Cloverfield StreetHe was also part of the cast. Both coincided in the filming of the series and in May 2017 Mary Elizabeth Winstead separated of her husband. Months later they were caught together, quite a news, since Ewan McGregor He had been married to Eve Mavrakis for two decades..
However, it seems that by then they had already parted ways. the actor of Moulin Rouge! began the proceedings of divorce in 2018which ended in 2020. A year later they welcomed their first child togetherafter a secret pregnancy that only came to light when it was over.
Two of the four daughters of Ewan McGregor were in charge of revealing the birth of his little brother on Instagram, where they posted photos with the baby. “Welcome to the world, little brother. Congratulations to my father and Mary – this is the best gift“, Clara McGregor wrote. The interpreter wanted to remember his partner, his son Laurie and his four daughters with Eve Mavrakis when win the emmy for his role in Halston.
Although they met for the first time in FargoLater, the couple’s careers came together again, this time on the big screen. Mary Elizabeth Winstead played Huntress in Birds of preythe solo film harley quinn, while Ewan McGregor played the villain. When can we see the newlyweds together again?