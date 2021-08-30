Who is Fabiola Baglieri, the Italian Kendall Jenner who depopulated on TikTok

“From Mr Bean to Kendall Jenner“. This is the secret of Fabiola Baglieri, a young tiktoker who has recently been gaining great international visibility. In a short time, in fact, the girl has obtained the follow on TikTok from millions of people, who also live outside Italy (there are more than 3 million followers on her profile). Precisely for this reason Fabiola began to publish various contents in English, and this led many to think that the girl was American or English.

But where is Fabiola from? And what are its origins? Well, the answer is very easy: Fabiola was born on July 25, 2003 in Italy of Italian parents, and more precisely lives in Latina, in the Lazio region. Despite making videos in English, despite her travels abroad, and her story (already over?) With Gage Bills… Fabiola is an Italian pride!

Who is Fabiola Baglieri? All the curiosities!

The format that has allowed Fabiola to reach these numbers is that of the make-up transformation. You know the trend “If it says que soy fea“, Which provides an instant glow-up thanks to the use of cosmetics, after having voluntarily become ugly? Here, Fabiola Baglieri got a lot of hype just like that, showing herself confident and well made up at the end of each video, which instead begins with an insecure attitude.

Fabiola Baglieri, which by now someone defines how the Kendall Jenner impersonator, lives in Latina and studied dance, singing and acting. Here is what he told us about his first approach with TikTok:

I’ve had Tiktok for a couple of years but I’ve always used it to watch videos and never imagined starting to make them. I started making them towards the end of July and the first video that went viral to me was one in which I talked about a story that happened with a tiktoker during the first quarantine.

After the story-times came the comedy, with the imitation of the vrenzola, while about a month ago he embarked on the video route glow up:

Later I started to bring a format on style and clothes and from there I started making them with taste and fun, so I decided to continue. In one of these videos the topic of the “vrenzola” came out, that is the classic Neapolitan girl with those slightly particular ways of doing things. I carried this character forward until three weeks ago, when I made a video about a transformation from “neglected girl” to “well-groomed girl”.

@ fabiola.baglieri you got expect the unexpected ?? ♬ original sound – Mar

The first video of the transformation did not collect many views in the first moments, except to reach almost 30 million views in the last few hours. An unexpected success. “This is where I started to see that my videos were liked, because the views were always very high and constant, so much so that in three weeks I have totaled 100 million “. However, Fabiola Baglieri is not exempt from criticism, even if she confessed that she has now (unfortunately) got used to it.

Photo: TikTok













